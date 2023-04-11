A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting that shut down Oregon's Interstate 5 at Salem for more than six hours Monday, April 10.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a trooper stopped to assist the driver of disabled semitrailer near milepost 254 on northbound Interstate 5 at 8:42 a.m.
The trooper arrived to find the driver of the semi being held at gunpoint by a male suspect. The trooper immediately encountered gunfire from the suspect, and the trooper returned fire. The suspect fled from the scene, running eastward into the tall grass line along the interstate.
The suspect, Felipe Amezcua Manzo, age 31, sustained gunshot injuries and was located in the shrubbery. Paramedics and law enforcement officers provided medical assistance to Manzo for those injuries, however, he died at the scene, according to OSP.
A firearm was located next to Manzo.
The Oregon State Police Trooper, Andrew Tuttle, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident which did not require further medical attention. The cause of his injuries is still being investigated.
Tuttle has been employed by Oregon State Police since August of 2016, and prior to that he served six years in the United States Navy, four of those years as a military police officer.
Tuttle has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Marion County Law Enforcement Use of Deadly Physical Force Response Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.