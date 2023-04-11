A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting that shut down Oregon's Interstate 5 at Salem for more than six hours Monday, April 10.

According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a trooper stopped to assist the driver of disabled semitrailer near milepost 254 on northbound Interstate 5 at 8:42 a.m.

The trooper arrived to find the driver of the semi being held at gunpoint by a male suspect. The trooper immediately encountered gunfire from the suspect, and the trooper returned fire. The suspect fled from the scene, running eastward into the tall grass line along the interstate.

Firearm

Police have released this photo of the firearm found near the suspect following the shooting.
