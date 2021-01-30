The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) is looking carefully at the impact of the pandemic on outlets in Columbia County and across the state, re-launching a statewide outlet expansion and floor pricing.
The OLCC has received a cross section of testimony on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the state’s distilled spirts industry, and what the industry’s business environment might look like post-pandemic. The Commissioners also voted to adopt stipulated settlement agreements.
The Associated Liquor Stores of Oregon (ALSO) provided the Commission with an overview of how COVID has impacted their operations and described how OLCC staff provided insight and support to keep stores running.
“We appreciate our relationship with the OLCC, as it is symbiotic relationship,” ALSO President Saleem Noorani said. “Both parties have to be successful in order for all of us to be successful.”
The commissioners acknowledged the challenges liquor stores have faced during the pandemic, praised their contributions to the state of Oregon’s revenue, and pledged their continued support.
OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks outlined the agency’s plan to partner with public health agencies to implement floor pricing, an industry concept where the agency would analyze the correlation between low-priced distilled spirits sold in stores and public health impacts.
Floor pricing would raise the price on less expensive distilled spirits in order to discourage negative public health impacts, including binging and excessive consumption. The agency is continuing its exploration of the floor pricing concept.
The OLCC’s Retail Services division outlined to the commission plans to continue the agency’s liquor store retail expansion efforts. Those plans were put on hold at the early stage of the pandemic.
During the past several years, the OLCC has been working to open new liquor stores in areas of the state where there is consumer demand based on demographic shifts due to population growth, and geographic gaps in liquor store locations. The OLCC has identified eight locations within the Portland Metropolitan region for the next phase of liquor store expansion.
The commission also ratified violation fines and suspensions based on stipulated settlements (detailed information on specific cases can be found at the OLCC website).
OLCC Chair Paul Rosenbaum reminded licensees of the importance and the consequences of not following public health guidelines in regards to masks and social distancing, as reflected by the commission’s action on the stipulated settlements.
Cabaret II (FCOM) in Portland engaged in activity that violated the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Statewide Mask, Face Shield, Face Covering Guidance issued on July 24, 2020, when it failed to require its patrons and employees to wear appropriate face masks, face shields, or face coverings at the premises. Licensee also violated Phase II Guidance for Restaurants and Bars when at least six feet of physical distancing was not maintained between patrons, or between patrons and employees. Licensee will pay a $7,425.00 civil penalty, and serve a five-day suspension, OR serve a 50-day suspension.
Licensee is: JK Enterprise Incorporated; Josephine Kiraz, President/Director/Stockholder.
Seven Nightclub (FCOM) in Bend engaged in activity that violated the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Statewide Mask, Face Shield, Face Covering Guidance issued on July 24, 2020, when it failed to require its patrons and employees to wear appropriate face masks, face shields, or face coverings at the premises. Licensee also violated Phase II Guidance for Restaurants and Bars when at least six feet of physical distancing was not maintained between patrons, or between patrons and employees. Licensee will serve a 50-day suspension AND agrees that the Immediate Suspension was proper and that it will remain in effect until the 50-day penalty suspension begins.
Licensees are: Se7en Group, Inc.; Brian Timme, President/Director/Stockholder; Megan Kleck, Secretary/Director/Stockholder.
Stop N Go Market (O) in White City permitted employees, agents, servants or representatives to sell alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption without providing the employees, agents, servants or representatives with training that satisfied the requirements of the Commission-approved training. Further, the Licensee made a false statement to the Commission in order to induce or prevent action by the Commission when the licensee stated to an Inspector that he was unaware of the alcohol sales training requirements for store employees. Licensee will pay a $3,300.00 civil penalty, AND serve an 8-day suspension OR serve a 28-day suspension.
Licensees are: Johman, Inc.; Manjo Aneja, President/Director/Stockholder; Johit Kumar, Secretary/Director/Stockholder.
Bierhaus (FCOMM) in Mt. Angel engaged in activity that violated the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Statewide Mask, Face Shield, Face Covering Guidance issued on July 24, 2020, when it failed to require its patrons and employees to wear appropriate face masks, face shields, or face coverings at the premises. The licensee will either pay a $2,970.00 civil penalty, and serve a five-day license suspension OR serve a 23-day license suspension.
Licensees are: Bierhaus, Inc.; Ryan Gengler, President/Director/Stockholder; Ben Rash, Secretary/Director/Stockholder.
The commission discussed and took action on the above issues during its regular monthly meeting Jan. 21.
