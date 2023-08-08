Columbia River People’s Utility District (PUD) and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are seeking information surrounding a break-in at a power substation near Nicolai Road and Bishop Road in Goble that occurred July 23.
One or more individuals broke into the PUD’s Goble Substation and stole copper from the substation. The incident caused severe damage to electrical equipment in the substation and knocked out power to 934 PUD customers around 4 p.m., according to a PUD press release.
The CCSO is investigating the break-in, and PUD is offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for damaging the Goble Substation. The PUD is working to add security measures at other stations in their district.
“Copper wire can be sold for scrap metal, so we assume that would be their motivation,” PUD Community & Public Relations Specialist Kyle Boggs said. “We are working on adding additional measures at all of our substations.”
The PUD estimates that roughly $30 worth of copper was stolen. The release stated that replacing the damaged equipment would cost at least $100,000. If the substation transformer was damaged, the cost could be substantially higher.
Once the PUD can replace the destroyed equipment, it will run tests to determine whether the transformer needs to be replaced as well.
Because it is an ongoing investigation, the CCSO did not offer details on its progress. Currently, there is legislation in progress that would see substation attacks classified as domestic terrorism.
“Oregon House Bill 2772, which is currently awaiting the Governor’s signature, deems intentional destruction of critical infrastructure such as an electric substation to be domestic terrorism. This is either a Class B or Class C felony,” the release stated.
While the damage knocked out power to 934 customers, PUD workers were able to work quickly to restore power after two hours. The PUD rerouted power from a nearby substation.
“In this instance, our linemen closed a switch at a different location to allow customers normally served by the Goble Substation to be served by the Don Nys Substation,” Boggs said.
In the press release, the PUD said that the perpetrators of the break-in would likely have suffered electrical burns based on the condition of the substation. Boggs noted that breaking into and tampering with this equipment can be highly dangerous.
“Our substations are energized with high voltage electricity. Entering a substation is extremely dangerous,” Boggs said.
This incident comes at a time when attacks on power substations are becoming more frequent. In a report in January, The Chief spoke with Doug Johnson, a media spokesperson for Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). Between November 2022 and January 2023, Johnson said there had been 20 such events.
The Chief spoke with PUD and the CCSO at that time, and they said they had increased security to avoid such events in Columbia County.
This most recent break-in has spurred PUD to take additional measures to secure its substations.
“For security purposes, we can’t release many details about additional security measures we are taking at the substation,” Boggs said. “We plan on having additional security measures at each of our substations, and we continue to ask the public to let us know about anything they see that appears out of the ordinary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.