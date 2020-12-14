Theatre class Students at the St. Helens High School are not letting the pandemic hold them back.
The students have produced a virtual play, A Midsummer Night's Dream on Midwinter by William Shakespeare, that will be presented on the high school's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
SHHS instructor Ron Barnett outlines the project in the following conversation.
The Chronicle: Why was this specific work by Shakespeare elected?
Ron Barnett: Our ensemble started by looking at both Macbeth and Midsummer Original Practice Shakespeare versions. I began to lean toward Midsummer fairly quickly since it is more upbeat and once I looked at a premiere date — Midwinter on December 21 — I thought it was perfect timing to perform Midsummer on Midwinter. It's a reminder that love and renewal can occur during the darkest of days and it's a celebration marking the days growing a little longer.
The Chronicle: Specifically, under the state's social distancing requirements and guidelines, how did the students put this play together, what were the challenges they faced and how did they overcome those challenges?
Barnett: All high school theatre programs have been wrestling with making sure that the show goes on while in isolation. With Zoom auditions and rehearsals we had to learn to act for the camera rather than a live audience. Since this was a first high school play for most of the cast, there wasn't a lot of time spent on bemoaning not being in person but they focused their time and energy on supporting one another.
Creating a film version of the play instead of a live performance also added new challenges in the amount of post production work that is needed to actually create the film production. Currently there are too many technological issues involved in trying to produce a live Zoom performance so most theatres are opting to premiere their production on YouTube.
With Zoom rehearsals, we were able to have 2020 alumni Anastasia Lantzsch assist in rehearsal. Ana helped read parts while we were still in the exploration phase and then worked with actors once they were selected for their roles to help them as they crafted their characters.
The Chronicle: What do you hope the students take away from this exercise?
Barnett: Original Practice Shakespeare is a different mode of practicing and performing since actors do not audition for a specific role yet for a place within the ensemble. Actors then familiarize themselves with the plot, the characters, and how they relate. This places the focus not on simply learning lines but learning the play itself. It is only just before performing that actors are given a role to perform.
Working with Brian Allard of the Original Practice Shakespeare Festival in Portland, this is our second Original Practice Shakespeare play having performed Romeo and Juliet during Fall 2019.
A trailer for the show can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/ydxggbgg and the play will premiere t 7 p.m. Monday Dec. 21 on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/yxgef5dp. After the live premiere, the play will remain posted for later viewing at the SHHS Drama YouTube Channel.
