It’s not every day you can say that beer invokes the taste and feel of the Pacific Northwest.
St. Helens residents and out-of-towners will soon have unfettered access to Crooked Creek Brewery’s artisanal beer, an aromatic blend of central Oregon malts and American-grown hops containing the authentic taste of the land it derives from.
“As far as the beers we make, that’s not something that’s well represented in Columbia County,” Crooked Co-founder and Owner Dave Lauridsen said. “The idea is you taste the dirt. The dirt that it’s grown in gives it a special flavor, gives it an idea that this is a flavor of the Northwest.”
Lauridsen said the taphouse, located at 1935 Columbia Boulevard, will likely be open to the public in “late February or early March” and feature a “rustic” atmosphere, offering beer, cider, and wine selections.
Despite not having an official launch date, the taphouse has already attracted media attention. Crooked Creek Brewery’s taphouse was included in the list of “Most Anticipated Upcoming New Oregon Breweries & Taphouses of 2022,” published Jan. 5 by New School Beer + Cider magazine.
A professional photographer by trade, Lauridsen has worked as a homebrewer for the last eight years and said all the brewing takes place on his property in Warren, a cost-saving measure.
Cutting down on overhead expenses, Lauridsen added, makes it possible for him and his business partner, Joel Braun, to purchase more expensive, locally grown ingredients other businesses import.
Referring to the taphouse as a “pipe dream” come to life, Lauridsen acknowledges the endeavor hasn’t been without its setbacks.
“One of the challenges on our site is we don’t have sewer,” he said. “So, all of our water is being land-applied as fertilizer.”
However, Lauridsen noted, he has access to high-quality water, which is a huge plus in his industry.
“Beer is 95% water,” he said. “That’s a huge benefit to our brewing.”
Lauridsen said the duo specializes in saison, a highly carbonated pale ale, and farmhouse brews, which tend to be “light, refreshing, and dry,” and customers who come in for a tasting can expect to experience a wide range of styles.
While he hopes to operate the St. Helens taproom for “a couple years,” Lauridsen said his future efforts will be focused on expansion.
“We’re hoping to build a brewery from the ground up one day,” he said.
