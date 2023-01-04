Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The four Columbia County officials who were elected in the November General Election are now officially in office.

On the Job

Pictured left to right, Columbia County Judge Michael Clarke, Commissioner Kellie Jo Smith, County Clerk Debbie Klug, Sheriff Brian Pixley, and County Assessor Andrea Jurkiewicz.

Columbia County Judge Michael Clarke swore in the four officials Tuesday, Jan. 3 during a ceremony in St. Helens.

Columbia County Commissioner Kellie Jo Smith was elected for her first term to Position 1. A third generation resident of Columbia County, she has more than a decade of public service experience.

