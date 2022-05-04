Prices at the pumps have taken another significant jump.
Unleaded regular gasoline increased overnight from $4.69 to $4.85 a gallon as the high cost in St. Helens.
Pump prices are climbing in 49 states, including Oregon, this week due to the high cost of crude oil, according to the latest American Automobile Association (AAA) price survey.
Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy the AAA survey states. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100. For the week, the national average for regular gains seven cents to $4.20 a gallon. The Oregon average climbs two cents to $4.69.
“As long as the supply remains tight, crude oil prices are not likely to fall, which means consumers will continue to face elevated prices at the pump,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”
The national and Oregon averages are both a bit lower than their record highs set last month. The national average peaked at $4.331 on March 11 while the Oregon average peaked at $4.739 on March 11. These prices eclipse the old record highs set in 2008 when the national average peaked at $4.11 on July 17, and the Oregon average peaked at $4.29 on July 3.
On average, about 53% of what we pay for in a gallon of gasoline is for the price of crude oil,12% is refining, 21% distribution and marketing, and 15% are taxes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
About 3% of oil, and a total of 8% of oil and refined products used in the U.S. last year came from Russia, while about 25% of Europe’s oil is imported from Russia. The U.S. is the largest oil producer in the world. Other top producers are Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Quick stats
Oregon is one of 49 states and the District of Columbia where prices have risen in the last week. Maryland (+18 cents) has the largest weekly jump. New Mexico (+1/10th of a cent) has the smallest weekly gain. Utah (-3/10ths of a cent) is the only state in the nation with a weekly decline.
California ($5.75) is the most expensive state in the nation and is one of three states with an average above $5 a gallon. There are 30 states and the District of Columbia with an average at or above $4 a gallon.
The cheapest gas in the nation is in Georgia ($3.73) and Missouri ($3.79). This week no states have averages below $3 a gallon, same as a week ago. For the 69th week in a row, no state has an average below $2 a gallon.
Oregon is one of 33 states and the District of Columbia with higher prices now than a month ago. The national average is a penny more and the Oregon average is also a penny more than a month ago. Maryland (+47 cents) has the largest month-over-month jump. Georgia (-14 cents) has the largest monthly drop.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a year ago. Every state and D.C. have a current average that’s a dollar or more higher than a year ago. The national average is $1.30 more and the Oregon average is $1.39 more than a year ago. This is the 15th-largest yearly increase in the nation. California (+$1.70) has the biggest yearly increase. Georgia (+$1.03) has the smallest year-over-year increase.
West Coast
The West Coast region continues to have the most expensive pump prices in the nation with all seven states in the top 10. This is typical for the West Coast as this region tends to consistently have fairly tight supplies, consuming about as much gasoline as is produced.
California is the most expensive state for the 67th week in a row with Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Arizona rounding out the top seven. Oregon is fifth for the third week in a row.
All seven states are seeing smaller increases than many other states this week. California (+6 cents) has the largest weekly increase in the region. Alaska (+1 cent) has the region’s smallest weekly increase.
Diesel
For the week, the national average rockets up 29 cents to $5.37 a gallon. This is a record high. Oregon’s average climbs eight cents to $5.47. The record high for diesel in Oregon is $5.489 set on March 30 of this year. A year ago the national average for diesel was $3.09 and the Oregon average was $3.25.
