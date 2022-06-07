The annual Columbia Century Challenge returns Saturday, June 11 offering bicycle riders the opportunity to participate in the local outdoor event. This time, the ride will be in the St. Helens area.
To gain insight about the event, The Chronicle talked with Paul Barlow, a founding member of Cycle Columbia and the Columbia Century Challenge.
The Chronicle: Why do you believe this cycling challenge is an important way to put Columbia County on the map and since the cycling event began in 2016, what have been the results?
Paul Barlow: Many cyclists are unaware that roads like ours exist beyond Sauvie Island. There are those who do ride the gravel/dirt trails that run though the logging areas and even some who ride the Vernonia Banks Trail. But there is so much more for them to see in Clatskanie, Rainier, and St Helens. By creating this event it allows us the opportunity to invite everyone to come and try us out. Past participants have told us they never knew we had these kinds of hills or that there were waterfalls along the road. It gives our local business owners a chance to show what we have to offer with river views, local shops and all the great restaurants and breweries we have.
The Chronicle: What is the route for the June 11 event and why that route?
Barlow: Part of what makes our ride unique is that we change the start and finish location each year. In 2016 we started in St Helens, 2017 Vernonia, 2018 Scappoose, 2019 Clatskanie, 2021 Rainier (we don’t speak of 2020 ha!) and in 2022 we are back in St Helens! By changing the location, it gives our participants an opportunity to experience everything that Columbia County has to offer, from the roads to waterfalls you may miss driving in cars, and most importantly, our local businesses.
The Chronicle: What should participants know about best preparing and riding in this event?
Barlow: Get a good night’s rest and make sure to drink plenty of water the night before. Check you bicycle for any potential issues and make repairs right away. We will have mechanical support available at some of our aid stations and we will have SAG wagons driving the route if participants experience any issues. Many bicyclists who ride events like ours train for months to allow their body time to adjust to the intensity of riding hills. So anytime someone asks how hard the ride is, we tell them this is not a ride you get up and decide to do unless you are experienced.
The Chronicle: Is there a registration cost and what does that pay for?
Barlow: The registration fee is now $65. But keep an eye on Facebook for any discounts. The registration fees help to cover some of the expenses of the ride not covered by sponsorships and we also invest back into Columbia County. In the past we have been able to install bicycle repair stations in Clatskanie, Rainer, Vernonia and Scappoose. We also partnered with the Friends of Dalton Park to help them with the creation and installation of a bike rack placed at the north trailhead entrance. We are currently working on developing some ideas (more bike racks, repair stations, family cycling opportunities) that we will be able to focus on once this year’s ride is done.
The Chronicle: How many riders has the Challenge attracted in the past, where are they from, and how many are expected for the June 11 event?
Barlow: In 2016 we had just under 100 riders participate. Each year that number grows. In 2021, we had close to 170. Currently we have 161 registered riders. We still have registration open and we will have a day of registration in case someone who was on the fence about participating joins us. We have visitors from Washington, Idaho, California, and of course Oregon.
This year we will be offering participants wooden medals when they complete the ride. We choose wood as it is symbolic of our county’s current and past history with logging. They include an image of a cyclist set to the backdrop of mountains normally seen in Columbia County. The image of the cyclist was created by Tumblewheel Studios (a Scappoose art education non-profit) who also designed this year’s poster and the wood medals were created by Woodbury Studios located in St Helens. The Columbia Economic Team also supported us to help make this dream a reality.
For more information and to register, visit https://cyclecolumbiacounty.com/
