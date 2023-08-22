Watch for runners along highway 30 into and out of St. Helens Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26 for the annual Providence Hood and Portland to Coast Relay.
The Providence Hood and Portland To Coast Relay is the most popular and largest running and walking relay race in the world, annually drawing participants from over 40 countries and all 50 states, according to the relay's website.
Known as the Mother of All Relays, the event takes 8 to 12 member relay teams 198 miles or 128 miles from Portland from the iconic top of Mount Hood to the beaches of the Pacific Ocean at Seaside.
