Traffic along Highway 30 between Scappoose and St. Helens has been slowed and lanes limited this week for road maintenance.
According to Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesman Lou Torres, the current maintenance is a matter of scrambling before winter sets in.
"Right now, with us rapidly moving into rainy season and colder temperatures, our maintenance crews are scrambling to get additional work done before the weather changes," Tors said. "I’ve seen great fall weather last well into November and we are able to get a lot of last minute maintenance work done."
But Torres said that can change quickly.
"Last year we started to get a lot of rain in early September and we pretty much stayed wet," he said. "We actually had some projects carry over to this spring because of the wet fall last year."
Specific details about the Highway 30 project were not immediately available.
ODOT is advising drivers to watch for roadwork projects and to slow down through the work zones. According to the transportation agency, an average of five people die and there are 488 work zone crashes each year.
- Work zone crashes are often more severe than other types of crashes.
- Most work zone crashes are caused by drivers not paying attention.
- Speeding or driving too fast for conditions is the second leading cause of work zone crashes.
- Fines in work zones are double whether workers are present or not.
For more information about work zone safety, visit ODOT's website at:
