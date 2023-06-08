On May 15th, the SHHS Marine Biology class embarked on their trip to Newport.
A group of around 24 students, including myself, attended and boarded the bus by 6:54 a.m. to begin the drive to Newport. The bus ride was long, and energy was somewhat low, being early in the morning, but when we arrived at the Hatfield Marine Science Center, the mood was reasonably high.
At the Hatfield Center, we got to interact with various marine animals, such as mussels, cockles, starfish, and sea urchins. Being able to interact with these animals, even the less responsive ones, was definitely a unique experience. We left the Hatfield Center at noon and stopped for lunch. After lunch, we left for the Yaquina Bay, a nature preserve in Newport.
