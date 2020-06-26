Look for more and more visitors traveling to destinations in Columbia County, the Oregon Coast and Central Oregon.
The great American road trip will be the most popular way to travel this summer, according to the Oregon/Idaho American Automobile Association (AAA).
Americans will take 700 million trips between July and September, a drop of 15 percent compared to last year and the first decline in summer travel since 2009, according to AAA.
Here in the Pacific Region (AK, CA, HI, OR, WA), residents will take 107 million trips, a drop of 17 percent compared to 2019.
By car
Car trips are the most popular way to go with a whopping 97 percent of travelers choosing to drive to their destinations, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho public affairs director Marie Dodds.
Car trips will also see the smallest decrease in travel volume of just three percent year-over-year. Air travel will be off by about 74 percent, while rail, cruise ship and bus travel will slide by 86 percent.
Were it not for the pandemic, AAA would be projecting 857 million trips during the third quarter, a 3.6 percent increase over last year. By this analysis, the pandemic wiped out nearly 150 million person-trips this summer.
“With travel restrictions constantly changing and social distancing recommended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s understandable why 97 percent of summer trips are road trips," Dodds said. "That’s up from an average of 87 percent over the last five years. An added bonus is that gas prices are relatively low, about 50 to 60 cents a gallon less than last summer. This will be the cheapest summer for filling-up since 2016.”
"Summer travelers are especially interested in destinations that are fairly close to home—within a day’s drive—and most are interested in long weekend getaways instead of extended vacations,” AAA Oregon/Idaho senior vice president of travel Doreen Loofburrow said. “Road trips also allow travelers to make their own schedules and itineraries, pack their own food and supplies, and is usually an easy and less expensive way to travel, especially for those with small children.”
AAA tips and advice for travelers during the coronavirus pandemic
“The bottom line is traveling during the coronavirus pandemic requires more planning,” Dodds said. “Book your lodging and activities in advance, and plan your stops for food, gasoline and EV charging. Many national parks and attractions will limit capacity so it’s best to make arrangements for these in advance.”
- Heed all official warnings and remain vigilant while traveling.
Refer to the latest updates from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and S. Department of State to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. Check the CDC’s Covid-19 data tracker, municipal and state health departments and local news for updates on coronavirus cases and continue to do so while on the road.
- Check in advance on travel restrictions for each destination you plan to visit.
Many states, counties, cities and countries still have travel restrictions in place. AAA has developed an interactive TripTik map with COVID-19 travel restrictions. Just click on the destination you’d like to visit for the latest information. AAA’s US & Canada COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map at TripTik.AAA.com.
- Book your lodging, camping and rental car in advance.
Many providers are limiting the number of guests and/or allowing more time between guests, so availabilities will likely be reduced.
- Ask about any restrictions or changes to the check-in process.
Many properties have reduced face-to-face interactions with guests.
- Check on the cleaning standards.
Many hotels, campgrounds, parks and rental car companies offer enhanced cleaning policies. For extra confidence, look for Diamond hotels that display a AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping badge. Oregon has 181 properties from Albany to Yachats that are honored.
- When you check into your room, wipe down commonly touched surfaces with disinfectant. Pay special attention to light switches, door knobs, faucets, refrigerator handles, and remote controls.
- Check with any museums, parks, attractions, etc. you want to visit and consider purchasing tickets in advance. Many will have reduced operating hours and limit the number of visitors at a time. Many also require face masks.
- Bring snacks, beverages and non-perishable foods with you. Grocery stores and restaurants may have limited hours. Check to see if restaurants are open, and if they offer dine-in service, take-out and/or delivery. Pack picnic supplies and look for scenic stops where you can enjoy the outdoors while social distancing.
- Pack hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting products such as face masks, hand sanitizer, soap, wipes, sprays, paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, gloves, etc. as these items may be difficult to purchase while you’re on the road.
- Pay with a credit card instead of cash and use a wipe or sanitizing spray to disinfect your credit card before putting it away.
- Take all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards.
- Consider working with a travel professional to help plan your trip. They can help you sort through all of the pandemic-related restrictions and help you get the biggest bang for your vacation dollars.
- Get your car road-trip ready. Breakdowns are always a hassle, and you don’t want to be stranded during the coronavirus pandemic. Find a trusted mechanic nearby at AAA.com/repair.
Top Summer Destinations
Bookings at AAA Oregon/Idaho and online at AAA.com/travel show slow and steady increases since mid-April. Here are the top searches at AAA.com by members of AAA Oregon/Idaho over the past 90 days:
- Boise
- Bend
- Oregon coast: Lincoln City / Seaside / Newport / Florence / Cannon Beach
- Portland
- Northern California: Redding / Eureka / Sacramento
- Las Vegas
- Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas including Wyoming and Montana
- Utah: Ogden / Moab
- Colorado: Grand Junction / Colorado Springs
- Washington: Seattle, Walla Walla
- National parks, state parks and locations that provide an escape from crowds are also of great interest.
AAA offers essential information and resources
Check these out:
- Coronavirus: COVID-19 Information for Travelers From AAA – Visit for the latest travel information and tips during the pandemic.
- AAA Road Trips – find the perfect road trip in Oregon, the Pacific Northwest, or any other part of North America along with travel tips and expert advice, and AAA Diamond properties along the way.
- AAA Travel Guides – find expert insight about where to go, how to get around, what to do and see, and what not to miss. These vacation planners offer suggested itineraries and more to help you best know how to plan a trip without missing anything along the way.
AAA sees growing interest in future vacations
For those who still aren’t quite ready to travel, this is an excellent time to book trips for the future.
“Many providers want to lure travelers back and are offering some incredible bargains on trips later this year and into 2021 and beyond," Loofburrow said. "So if you have a bucket-list trip in mind, now’s a great time to make plans. And with many travel providers easing or waiving cancellation policies, you’ll be able to change your plans if necessary. Just be sure to read all the fine print."
Road Trips and Traffic Across the Country
INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, analyzed all 50 states to inform travelers of the chances they will run into traffic when hitting the road. A number of states could expect to see traffic congestion rise to normal levels – but still be below usual summer traffic patterns.
Using the latest vehicle miles traveled (VMT) data available, INRIX has classified three categories to analyze traffic:
- Lower: Probably not going to run into “normal” traffic congestion while traveling
- Middle: Below 50% chance to run into “normal” traffic congestion while traveling
- Upper: More likely than not to run into “normal” traffic congestion while traveling
For more information and to get started planning a future trip, visit AAA.com/Travel.
