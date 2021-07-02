You may have noticed an increase in the boating traffic along the Columbia River in St. Helens.
Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, boaters from all over were flocking to the river. Now that the pandemic restrictions are lifted, the Oregon Marine Board is seeing a flood of recreationists on the Columbia and on waterways throughout the state.
Marine patrol officers said that is heightening conflicts and danger.
In the following conversation, The Chronicle gains insight into the waterway dangers from Oregon State Marine Board Boating Safety Program Manager Randy Henry.
The Chronicle: How many boating fatalities in Oregon in the past two years.
Henry: Oregon had 26 fatalities in 2020, and we have six so far this year. That’s up from 18 last year and 17 the year before. Last year we had 11 fatalities at this time so this year is turning out to be a little more tame.
The Chronicle: What are the most common elements that lead to boating accidents and fatalities?
Henry: That’s a two-part question. Life jackets would likely have saved 19 of last year’s drowning-related fatalities, so wearing a life jacket is your best bet for surviving a dunking or incident. But life jackets don’t prevent accidents, they just help you survive them. The elements that lead to the majority of incidents is people operating above their skill or knowledge level.
There were many novices last year that ended up in strong currents and simply capsized, or turned to quickly and were ejected from their boat. That said, if you’re using a small boat, you should dress with the expectation that you’ll end up in the water. A life jacket is part of that outfit, but if the water is cold, wear appropriate clothing, which may include a wet- or dry-suit, or at least synthetic materials that dry quickly.
One of last year’s toughest fatalities was a father and daughter using stand-up paddleboards on a river. They were well-outfitted with life jackets and wetsuits, but their ankle leashes became entangled in a downed tree. We are working to educate SUPers to use ‘quick release’ leashes on moving waters to prevent such incidents.
SUP is Stand Up Paddle Board. It’s a growth area of recreational boating, and use of life jackets is relatively low. We had three SUP fatalities last year. They’re fun, cheap, transportable, but they are still considered boats.
Many SUPers use ‘ankle leashes’ so if they fall off, the board doesn’t get away from them. It’s a good idea in lakes and flat water, but not in moving water. The leash is a strong cord and the Velcro is very powerful. The quick-release leashes often hook to a life jacket and have an easy-grab handle that releases it. When pinned in the water, the hydraulics make it impossible to bend your waste up to grab the ankle leash, buy if it’s at the waste, it’s easier.
The Chronicle: What are the most common areas where the boating accidents and fatalities occur?
Henry: Ten of the fatalities occurred on lakes, 10 on rivers, and six on bays or near the mouth of coastal rivers. Oregon has such a broad mix of waterways that this diversity is not uncommon. What was uncommon last year was the high number of fatalities prior to July 4. Exactly half were in non-motorized boats, but most were in small boats.
Most accidents occur on more crowded waterways, which tend to mainstem rivers like the Columbia or Willamette, or busy reservoirs like Detroit Lake or Lake Billy Chinook. The most common boat type to report an accident is an “open motorboat”, but there are two reasons for that. One, that’s the largest segment of the motorboat public, and two, small manually powered boats tip over all the time but that goes unreported (it’s sort of expected). When a 16’ motorboat tips over, we tend to hear about it as there is probably loss of contents, injuries or damage to the boat or propulsion.
The Chronicle: What are the most common boating violations and what is the range of fines for those boating violations?
Henry: The most common violations relate to vessel registration. Violations range from $115 to $265 depending what the problem is. The most common operational violation is for life jackets. That fine is $115 for adults and $265 for children under 13. This is the first year we are really citing for “no Waterway Access Permit” which is required for non-motorized boats over 10’ long, and t hat’s a $115 fine. Other common violations include “slow no wake,” failure to maintain a look-out, motor prohibited, reckless boating, all which carry a $265 fine.
Henry is advising anyone heading to the waterways for summer fun to do so with caution and care.
“Watch out for others and share the water,” Henry said. “It’s not uncommon to have motorboats, paddlers, swimmers, and waders on the same piece of water, which requires everyone to slow down and pay attention.” Based on a review of last year’s incidents, Henry offers these recommendations:
Marked Swim Areas: It is illegal to operate a motorized or nonmotorized boat in a marked swim area. When near a swim area, motorboat operators should slow down. The boat’s wake can impact swimmers or people near the water’s edge. Also, if the boat operator loses control, even for a moment, the boat could enter the swim area.
Unmarked Swim Areas: Boaters should use extreme caution in areas where swimmers, waders, and others congregate. Careless operation of a powerboat could result in charges against the operator. Conversely, swimmers should make themselves seen and avoid swimming in busy boating areas.
Engine Cut Off Switches (ECOS): Most motorized boats have these devices installed and boat operators should use them. The device cuts the engine power if the operator falls overboard or away from the controls. The ECOS lanyard should be attached to your wrist, not your life jacket. This is because incidents can occur when an operator removes his or her life jacket with the lanyard attached. Shut off the motor BEFORE adjusting your life jacket or clothing.
Boating Under the Influence: Never use alcohol, drugs or marijuana products while boating. It is illegal for any operator to be impaired, even from prescription drugs. Wait until you are back on shore for the day to enjoy a cold one. While boating, drink plenty of water and stay alert.
Always wear a life jacket: US Coast Guard approved, properly fitted life jackets would have saved many lives last year. Many victims knew how to swim but were overcome by exhaustion or cold water. The Oregon State Marine Board encourages all boaters – young and old alike – to buy a good quality, comfortable life jacket, and wear it when boating.
Henry said the Oregon Marine Board is also very concerned about fire this year.
"We’re in a historic drought, experienced historic high temperatures, and people are outdoors in force," he said. "Cigarettes and unattended or smoldering campfires are just two things that can turn the river side into an inferno"
Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer rounds, sky lanterns, and other devices are prohibited on many public lands.
"Please abide by rules, be cautious, and have a safe time out there." Henry said.
