Waterway Safety

The Oregon State Marine Board urges parents to be especially mindful of the safety for children on the waterways.

 Courtesy from the Oregon State Marine Board

Labor Day Weekend signifies the end of the summer boating season, and the Oregon State Marine Board suggests taking the time to plan your on-water adventure with the following tips:

Wear your life jacket. Each boat (including canoes and kayaks, inflatable boats, and stand up paddleboards) must have a properly fitted life jacket for each person on board and at least one sound-producing device.

Life jackets need to be in good shape and readily accessible – not under a hatch or in their packaging. All youth younger than 13 must wear a life jacket when in a boat that’s underway. Because accidents happen unexpectedly, it makes the best sense to always wear a life jacket.

