The Columbia River in St. Helens and other waterways in Columbia County continue to draw boaters, kayakers and others seeking recreation.

A new report from the Oregon State Marine Board finds 2022 was a safer boating year than 2020 and 2021, but the number of fatalities is still high.

Waterway Danger

Most accidents and fatalities on Oregon's waterways are due to falling overboard, collisions, operator error/misjudgment, and reckless behavior, according to the Oregon Marine Board.

In 2021, there were 19 recreational boating fatalities, and in 2020, there were 26, which was the highest number since 1993 with 25. 2022 ended with 16 boating fatalities.

Waterway Safety

Stand Up Paddleboarder Andrew Hanson wears a life jacket with a quick-release leash.
