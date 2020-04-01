Columbia County medical services and first responders could receive a portion of the much needed personal protection equipment (PPE) being sent to all 36 counties.
Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM), said a shipment of PPE arrived on Tuesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Once received, the personnel at the fully operational PPE Distribution Center in Wilsonville will begin processing and shipping those supplies to all 36 counties and 9 tribes in Oregon.
“Having an adequate supply of PPE—masks, gowns, and gloves––is essential for the safety of first responders and health care workers,” Phelps said. “We’re currently in a global shortage, but Oregon is working to replenish our supplies of PPE through public and private partnerships, distribute those supplies to all 36 counties in Oregon, and ensure health care workers and first responders are protected.”
As of midday Tuesday, March 31, the state of Oregon has distributed:
- Over 1 million gloves
- 10,000 face shields
- Over 400,000 N95 masks
- Over 50,000 surgical masks
OEM’s Emergency Coordination Center, which is managing Oregon’s response, plans to ship PPE to each county and Oregon’s 9 tribes, for allocation. Counties are expected to receive shipments by or before April 6.
“Even with the arrival of PPE and critical care supplies for our front line workers, all Oregonians need to continue working together and take preventative action to flatten the curve to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Phelps said. “By staying in your home, you are helping to flatten the curve. Ultimately, slowing the spread of COVID-19 directly helps to slow the demand for PPE.”
Updated information on the State’s response to COVID-19 is available at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19.
Phelps’ regular briefings can be viewed https://oregon-coronavirus-geo.hub.arcgis.com/.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit:
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response
