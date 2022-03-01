This weekend, Columbia County residents can walk, run, or jog in a show of solidarity against regional hunger.
Columbia Pacific Food Bank (CPFB) is hosting its third annual Hunger Run, sponsored by Uberthons, Saturday, March 5, with virtual and in-person options for participation.
“This event is a fundraiser, (and) the funds go to feed Columbia County,” CPFB Director of Development Megan Fawcett said. “But what I am most excited about outside of raising funds (to) feed our community is the opportunity for community members to get together to engage with one another in a very healthy and productive way.
“This is an opportunity for us to tell the story of our new or future homebuilding and to collaborate with others for them to understand what food insecurity looks like in Columbia County.”
Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite healthy fruit or vegetable, which Fawcett identified as the theme of the 2022 event.
Fawcett also explained how the updated race route is much more runner-friendly, incorporating some of the feedback from 2020.
“We drove the course from 2020 that I created, and we decided that we wanted to make sure that the participants both for the five and 10k would be able to see the waterfront,” she said. “We’re all very proud of the waterfront area in St. Helens.”
Runners will also avoid a steep hill, another challenging aspect of the previous route, this year by racing around the water treatment facility.
In summary, “we wanted to make sure we gave them the best experience possible,” Fawcett said.
The in-person race begins at the new Columbia Pacific Food Bank site, 1421 Columbia Boulevard, St. Helens, at 9 a.m. for the 10k and 9:15 a.m. for the 5k.
The virtual race requires participants to keep track of their miles, which they have a whole month to complete. All participants, whether in-person or virtual, are eligible for a gift box containing a medal, sticker, and long sleeve shirt, according to the CPFB website.
“After you complete your race goal, just drop us an email that you have finished strong!” a description for the virtual race reads. “It’s as simple as that.”
Fawcett explained all proceeds go towards feeding Columbia County, and with over $13,000 raised to date just from sponsors, the CPFB is well on its way to hitting its $20,000 goal.
Participants
NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc. and President of the Rainier Chamber of Commerce Natasha Parvey is one of many Hunger Run advocates getting people pumped up to join in the race and support their regional food bank.
For Parvey, participation in the event simply “means rolling up my sleeves asking others to join my team.”
“This year my team has friends and family support from as far as North Dakota, Minnesota, and Florida along with many local citizens and business owners from both St. Helens and Scappoose who will be walking in person on March 5th,” she said. “My team currently has 26 people ages 10-80 years old and one dog all joining together to support our Regional Food Bank.”
As of Monday, Feb. 28, 189 participants have signed up for the virtual or in-person run. Several county employers have also paid for their employees to participate.
Capital campaign
In 2020, CPFB staff announced a capital campaign to raise $400,000 for the new Columbia Pacific Food Bank building.
The new Columbia Boulevard site, opening sometime this month, offers six times the square footage of the old building on 474 Milton Way in St. Helens and will allow for enhanced efficiency, distribution, and storage capabilities.
The best way to help is to donate, Fawcett said.
“$20 is worth $100 to us because we buy in bulk,” she said. “I’d say a monetary donation is number one. Number two would be if somebody is cleaning out their pantry, and they want to bring us some food that they’re sitting on, that would be appropriate too.”
$1,000 can buy up to one ton of food, Fawcett estimates. Raising the $20,000 goal would mean 20 tons of food for food-insecure families across Columbia County.
Get involved
While monetary donations go the furthest, Fawcett noted there are many other ways to make an impact.
In Fawcett’s experience, many people are interested in becoming shoppers for the regional food bank, representing another way to get involved.
The regional food bank can add 10 volunteers to its team of 60, Fawcett said, and drivers are in the highest demand right now.
Mid-pandemic, CPFB saw a 65% increase in demand for services, making supporting the food bank a more critical endeavor than in years past.
Fawcett addressed the most common misconception for people who experience food insecurity.
“A misconception is that clients of the food bank are unemployed, and that is incorrect,” she said, adding, “There are several clients that utilize our services that (are) working, trying to make ends meet.”
Registration for the race will be open through the day of the event. Runners can collect their bibs on Friday at North Lake Physical Therapy and Rehab during hours of operation. Runners may arrive as early as 7 a.m. Saturday to receive their packets, take group photos, or claim their free coffee, courtesy of Cathedral Coffee in Scappoose.
For more details, visit the Hunger Run Facebook page or the Columbia Pacific Food Bank website.
