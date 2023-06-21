Motorcyclist killed in collision after running a red light at the intersection of Highway 30 and Columbia Boulevard.
On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 7:46 p.m., a St. Helens patrol officer observed a motorcyclist traveling westbound on Highway 30 south of Gable Road at a high rate of speed. When the officer turned to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcyclist increased their speed to over 100 miles per hour and fled the scene. The motorcyclist was observed driving through red lights at Gable Road and Sykes Road. The officer did not pursue the motorcyclist and radioed the motorcycle’s last known location to dispatch.
The motorcyclist continued to speed westbound on Highway 30. They attempted to run a red light at the Columbia Boulevard intersection but struck the side of an SUV, causing the SUV to roll onto its side.
