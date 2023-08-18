CRFR

The financial woes continue to mount for Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), and district auditors have said that the district's financial position is unsustainable in its current state and, without immediate action, may be unable to meet payroll in the near future.

In an emergency board meeting Aug. 17, the district's attorney Akin Blitz and the district's hired auditors Robert Moody detailed the dire state of the district's finances. 

On the same day as the emergency meeting, Joel Medina, who was terminated by the new board at a meeting on Aug. 8, filed a whistleblower suit for almost $20 million against the fire district, St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 3215, board members, and union leaders, among others. 

