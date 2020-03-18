The following is an advisory from Columbia Community Mental Health.
The staff at Columbia Community Mental Health are paying close attention to the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation. We remain open for business including Genoa Pharmacy.
We are continuing to provide most of our usual services with some changes in place to make sure we are providing a safe environment for both clients and staff.
We will be screening all individuals entering our buildings, as well as individuals who we are meeting in community settings, for symptoms of the virus.
Symptoms include fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms may appear from 2 to 14 days after exposure, according to information provided by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
We are dedicated to practicing social distancing guidelines for all in-person interactions.
As with any communicable disease, please:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- In absence of soap and water, hand sanitizer may be used.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Additionally, we are following CDC guidelines and recommending any person over the age of 60 or those with chronic health conditions to remain at home.
On Monday, March 16, we began offering many of our in-person services via telehealth. Telehealth includes phone and video conferencing options. This is a private and secure way of connecting with our providers or therapists from the safety of your home on a phone or computer.
For scheduled services available at CCMH, including our Assessment Clinic, we have telehealth stations available throughout our building to make sure these visits occur without disruption to your care.
CCMH staff are available to discuss individual needs and preferences for your care. Please call our intake specialists to discuss options. Our main telephone number is 503-397-5211.
As always, we continue to offer crisis services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; you can access this service, regardless of insurance, by calling 503-782-4499, toll free at 1-800-294-5211.
We encourage you to reach out to us if you, or a loved one, are struggling to cope during this very distressing time.
We will continue to work with our local food banks in an effort to assist existing clients with identified needs including food delivery.
CCMH is dedicated to the well-being of our community. Again, we remain open and committed to providing creative solutions to continue to serve the citizens of Columbia County.
Please refer to our CCMH Agency website for additional resources.
