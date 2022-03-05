The Port of Columbia County is hosting a virtual open house to share the results from the Columbia County Industrial Land Inventory Project.
The virtual open house will be held online through Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, with phone-in options available. The Zoom meeting information is listed on the event calendar at www.portofcolumbiacounty.org.
The project found 33 industrial sites within Columbia County which met the study criteria. The sites were then analyzed for development readiness, based on these three tiers:
- Tier 1: Development ready within six months
- Tier 2: Development ready in seven to 30 months
- Tier 3: Sites requiring more than 30 months to be development ready
The following information is posted at the Port of Columbia County's website.
Summary
This Columbia County Industrial Land Inventory Project was created by the Project Advisory Group (PAG), comprised of the Port of Columbia County, City of Scappoose, City of St Helens, Columbia Economic Team, and Columbia River PUD in the summer of 2021.
This project is a direct response to the real market need to have, understand, and maintain an adequate supply of market ready industrial sites for business expansion, retention, and recruitment within Columbia County. To help encourage economic development, materials and tools that effectively provide industry specific information on site availability and their readiness for economic development are needed.
A current inventory documenting common elements of sites ready for development and sites in varying states of development readiness is important to inform policy makers, economic practitioners, and service providers as they work together to recruit new businesses and help existing businesses expand throughout the County.
Project Purpose
The goal of the project is to create an inventory of industrial land and analyze the inventory’s development readiness. The project examines the current and near-term supply of industrial sites, five acres and larger, that are available to accommodate the expansion of existing employers and recruitment of new employers throughout Columbia County. For purposes of this study, only vacant and industrially zoned lands within Columbia County were analyzed.
The purpose of this project is to:
▪Determine the supply and development readiness of industrial sites within Columbia County to meet market demand.
▪Evaluate the geographic distribution of the industrial land supply in site size and geographical location.
▪Determine common site development constraints and challenges facing industrial development.
▪Inform discussion on future tools and policies to maintain a market-ready inventory of industrial sites.
▪Inform regional service providers on the location and size of County’s industrial land supply and their utility deficiencies.
Inventory Conclusions
While this analysis has identified the available industrial sites, and at a high level, outlined the challenges that exist to bringing Tier 2 or 3 sites to development-ready status, the timeframes in the analysis assume that the jurisdictions, property owners, land-use regulatory bodies, and potential interveners are all working in support of the site’s development and that appropriate public investments will be made to move these sites to market.
It is important to note that this inventory is a snapshot in time. As Tier 1 sites are absorbed by the marketplace, Tier 2 sites will continue to move to Tier 1 status and Tier 3 sites will continue to move to Tier 2. The inventory will be updated over time to ensure the database of market-ready industrial sites is current, to help identify and prioritize required site readiness investments, and support recruitment and expansion efforts.
The intent of the project is to allow for continual updates and a commitment from the PAG to maintain the effort. As updates to sites become known, such as utility or infrastructure extensions, the PAG will revise the inventory accordingly. The experience of economic development practitioners in Columbia County indicates that accomplishing the County’s industrial retention, expansion, and recruitment goals depends in part on the availability of an adequate supply of industrial sites that is appropriately located, priced, and developable.
The inventory can be used as a reference for monitoring and tracking changes of absorption of industrial land in the County and can also be used by the public sector as the basis for making informed land use and investment decisions around the supply, regulation, and market readiness of industrial lands. As the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and demand increases due to business growth and investment, additional strategies to increase the supply of land ready for development will be needed.
This study is intended to inform policy makers and the economic development practitioners on the current supply of land ready for development, and some of the challenges to maintaining a supply of land ready for development.
In order to provide land supply to meet projected population and industrial growth within the County, create industrial jobs, and achieve a sustainable tax base critical to public services, state and regional policymakers must work for an accurate and practical industrial land inventory and prioritize policy actions and investments to address industrial site readiness.
