The St. Helens Grocery Outlet is complete and will open Thursday, Aug. 12 following a ribbon cutting ceremony from 8 to 9 a.m.
Former Klamath County residents Ricky and Kate Linares are the owners of the grocery store and the couple said they are committed to making their new St. Helens business successful.
"We definitely plan on being here as a permanent fixture for the first year," Ricky said.
"It is important for us to keep in touch with our community and to let them know we are local and just to established ourselves as part of the community,” Kate said.
“Yes, it is definitely about building a bond with the community and with our staff as well, and so that first year is crucial to that effort,” Ricky said.
Opening and operating a new grocery store offers many challenges, but according to the couple, their extensive training through Grocery Outlet gives them the opportunity to be successful.
“The support that we get from corporate has been tremendous and with the support we are receiving from the community we have been very fortunate between operations and just the reception that we have had, so it is hard to say this has actually been challenging,” Ricky said. “The hardest part was us waiting to get up here.”
The 25 employees hired at the St. Helens Grocery Outlet have been spending time carefully stocking the shelves and preparing the store for its Aug. 12 opening.
Ricky said his past experience in retail management and auditing and now entering into ownership gives him the opportunity to build an effective team that is willing to put in the sweat equity.
“But you have to put in that sweat equity as well, to be an effective leader,” he said. “I plan on being the first one in and the last one out.”
“We have to set the example,” Kate said.
According to the couple, their 12,000-square-foot grocery store is unique because it offers competitive shopping opportunities and it is locally owned.
“We have a family and we treat our staff like family,” Kate said. “We want to make everyone feel welcome. That’s what we want to be known for.”
“And that is going to be the biggest refresher,” Ricky said. “The customer experience is what we are focusing on. Are our people friendly at the door? Are they friendly down the isles? And that’s what we want people to see.”
Ricky and Kate said their store is also partnering with community nonprofits, including the Community Action Team and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
“We feel like they are the unsung heroes and we want to help them,” Ricky said. “We will have a dedicated bin out in front of the store for folks to donate to them and we are looking for other ways to help these nonprofits.”
Ricky and Kate were born and raised in Southern California. His background includes grocery and retail experience. The couple married in 2010. Kate had been a stay-at-home mom and has homeschooled the couple’s two children, 7-year-old Stella and 10-year-old Ricky Jr. Kate and Ricky move to Oregon in 2018 and received their grocery store ownership training in Klamath Falls.
“We are part of this community,” Ricky said. “We are not just here to make a buck. We are raising our family here and that’s the biggest difference between us and other folks and what we have learned in our journey along the way.”
The public is invited to the Grocery Outlet grand opening Aug. 12 that will include give-aways and food tasting. The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 12 at the store.
The St. Helens Grocery Outlet is located at 205 Brayden Street across from Legacy Medical Clinic along Highway 30 in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.