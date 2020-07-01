The Scappoose Farmers’ Market returns July 4.
The market, located behind Scappoose City Hall on N.E. 2nd Street, will offer a variety of food and crafts and operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from July 4 to Sept. 12.
The market operators said they made a hard decision to wait until they felt a reasonable time had passed before returning.
As of May 15, Oregon Farmers Markets have been operating under updated COVID-19 guidelines as directed by Governor Kate Brown’s most recent executive order in the state re-opening.
Farmers markets are considered essential businesses, providing necessary food items to urban and rural communities, according to the release. Markets were not required to close under the initial stay-at-home orders, though they are now subject to new and updated safety requirements.
“Our markets are ready to meet these updated safety standards and are eager to keep their shoppers safe,” Oregon Farmers Markets Association (OFMA) executive director Kelly Crane said.
New changes for the farmers markets include continued social distancing rules, required face masks of vendors and staff as well as limitations for hot food vendors. Face coverings are recommended for customers attending outdoor events, but not required by state officials. However, because of the governor’s recent announcement requiring people to wear masks in all public indoor spaces, masks will be readily available, and carried on person.
The operators of the Scappoose Farmers Market strongly recommend that customers wear face masks for the safety of other customers, vendors and volunteers.
There were 127 farmers market locations in Oregon in 2019, supporting over 6,700 vendor businesses, attracting over 42-million visitors and $63-million in sales state-wide, according the the OFMA.
“Most of our markets are choosing to open this year, with the support of their local decision-makers and provided they can enforce the new safety protocols," Crane said. "They feel a deep commitment to support their vendors and also to keep all that local food flowing into the communities they serve. With current and possible future supply chain disruptions on the horizon in the grocery industry, I think the last thing anyone wants is to see less food on the shelves right now."
Scappoose Farmers' Market Manager Bill Blank said the Scappoose Community Club and the market agreed to start later in the season to help flatten the curve and make the market safe for customers, vendors and volunteers.
"Since this decision we have seen new updated guidelines and Columbia County has entered Phase 2, Blank said. "To present to the community our 2020 Farmers Market season, we need the cooperation and compliance of our customers and vendors. We need volunteers as well.”
Market managers across the state are convening for weekly webinars and conference calls to stay up to date with new developments and share best-practices. Blank said some markets have implemented innovative solutions such as online, and pre-order systems. Identified vendors at the Scappoose Farmers Market are authorized to accept WIC/SNP vouchers.
"Some of our produce vendors may provide pre-order services," Blank said, “Our customers will notice we will have fewer vendors because of the requirement to establish a vendor space distance between vendors. This will mean a 10’ distance between vendors. It will be an interesting season.”
For customers who are eager to get back to their market, OFMA offers the following advice:
- Stay home if you’re sick
- If you’re healthy, send one member of your household
- Shop quickly
- Obey the rules of your market
- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently
- Wear a face covering if medically able
“We look forward to opening back up on July 4th after the extended absence” Blank said. “This is our 18th season.”
OFMA also reports that most community members have been supportive of market openings.
“Lots of folks feel safer shopping outside, in the fresh air, for products with an extremely short supply chain," Crane said. "Done right, farmers markets can be as safe or safer than shopping in person at an indoor grocery store.”
“As an essential service, we are committed to providing access to nutrient-rich, freshly grown and harvested, minimally-handled, locally-produced food in the safest way possible," Blank said. "Strict adherence to social distancing protocols, and the fact that contagion is less likely where fresh air is moving, makes Scappoose Farmers Market one of the safest places in the community to shop for food, and our many other vendor choices.”
The OFMA has been providing guidance for farmers markets on required COVID-19 regulations. OFMA offers a COVID-19 resource guide for markets available on OFMA’s website. In addition, the guide covers best practices for farmers markets to ensure the safety of communities while shopping at fresh-air markets.
"The Scappoose Farmers' Market puts your safety foremost," Blank said. "We are a community asset created to provide locally-grown produce and products."
The mission of the Oregon Farmers Markets Association (OFMA) is to support local agriculture and healthy communities by strengthening and promoting Oregon’s farmers markets.
For more information email scappoosefm@gmail.com.
