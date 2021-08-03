The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is announcing a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Grocery Outlet store in St. Helens.
The ribbon cutting is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the St. Helens Grocery Outlet, 205 Brayden Street in St. Helens.
The store is across from Legacy Medical Clinic along Highway 30.
According to a release from the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce sent to its members. the ribbon cutting will provide a chance to meet the new owners of the store, Kate and Ricky Linares, who recently moved to the community to operate the Grocery Outlet.
According to the Facebook page, groceryoutletsthelens, the store is set to open Aug. 12.
