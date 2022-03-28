The spring burn period for residential open burning in the city limits of St. Helens will begin on the first Saturday in May, running from May 7-22.
Burn periods are established for residents to burn yard debris. Burn periods do not apply to activities such as using a charcoal barbeque or recreational outdoor fire pit.
Before burning anything in your yard, a burn permit must be obtained through Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR). Residential burn permits are available through CRFR’s website at www.crfr.com/burn-information. Burn permits can also be obtained at CRFR’s administrative office at 270 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Due to the increasing threat of brush fires and wildfires over the last several years, it is extremely important to be aware of burn bans and exercise caution when creating an outdoor fire. Burn bans may still be in effect even if you have obtained a burn permit.
Always check the burn line at 503-397-4800 to find out if it is an open burn day.
CRFR urges you to take the following safety precautions when conducting an outdoor burn:
- Place yard debris in an open area away from structures, trees, and power lines.
- Create small piles (4’ x 4’) to better manage the burn.
- Cover portions of piles with polyethylene plastic (landscape material) to keep a portion dry for lighting later (preferably in late fall or winter).
- When conditions improve, check with your local fire agency for any regulations in place.
- Never burn under windy conditions.
- To maintain containment, create a perimeter around the pile at a minimum of 3 feet, scraped clear to bare mineral soil.
- Keep a shovel and charged hose nearby to manage the burn.
- Make sure the pile is dead out before leaving.
- Return periodically over several weeks to make sure the pile is still out: No heat, no smoke.
Burn permits last for one year from the date of issue. However, there are only two authorized burn periods within St. Helens city limits, on the first Saturday in May for 16 consecutive days and the third Saturday in October for 16 consecutive days.
Burning household garbage, plastics, petroleum products and rubber products is not allowed. Burning may only be conducted during daylight hours. The use of burn barrels is not permitted.
For more information, search for Outdoor Burning (SHMC 8.36) at www.codepublishing.com/OR/sthelens/ or contact Columbia River Fire & Rescue at 503-397-2990.
