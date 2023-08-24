City of St. Helens
The City of St. Helens is currently taking applications for appointment to the City Council from interested eligible residents who live within the city limits of St. Helens. To be eligible, a resident must have resided within the city limits for at least 12 months prior to appointment.

Additionally, they must be a “qualified elector” as defined in the Oregon Constitution, which means an applicant must be 18 years of age or older and registered to vote in Columbia County. All council positions are non-partisan.

Due to a recent resignation, there is one vacancy on the council. Former councilor Patrick Birkle submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Rick Scholl and the City Council July 31, and his resignation was effective as of August 1.

