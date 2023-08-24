The City of St. Helens is currently taking applications for appointment to the City Council from interested eligible residents who live within the city limits of St. Helens. To be eligible, a resident must have resided within the city limits for at least 12 months prior to appointment.
Additionally, they must be a “qualified elector” as defined in the Oregon Constitution, which means an applicant must be 18 years of age or older and registered to vote in Columbia County. All council positions are non-partisan.
Due to a recent resignation, there is one vacancy on the council. Former councilor Patrick Birkle submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Rick Scholl and the City Council July 31, and his resignation was effective as of August 1.
Birkle is a third-grade teacher at Columbia City Elementary School. Birkle said that he did not feel he could balance the duties of the city council with his responsibilities as a teacher.
The successful candidate who is appointed will serve out the remainder of the term, which expires December 31, 2024.
The City Council is St. Helens’ governing body and meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month. They meet each of those Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. for a Work Session and at 7:00 p.m. for a Regular Session. There are also public hearings or special sessions that are held throughout the year.
As the governing body, the City Council holds legislative and administrative powers. They set policy for city staff and advisory boards and commissions. Each year, the mayor assigns each council member to a board or commission in addition to a specific city
department(s). As a council member, there are also opportunities to be appointed as the city council representative to local and regional agencies and organizations.
The opportunity to serve on the council comes at a pivotal time in St. Helens as the city oversees the Waterfront Redevelopment Project, the construction of a new police station, and several key infrastructure projects with a goal of meeting the current needs of the city and planning for future growth.
To learn more about the city council and the City of St. Helens, please visit the city’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov.
The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.
The council will meet in a Special Session on Thursday, September 14, 2023, where they will interview all of the applicants via Zoom. This will be a public meeting.
