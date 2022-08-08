A grand opening and ribbon cutting are scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank’s (CPFB) new headquarters on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
The facility has relocated from its former location at 474 Milton Way in St. Helens.
In the following conversation, The Chronicle gains insight about the new facility from CPFB Executive Director Alex Tardif.
The Chronicle: What is the significant advantage of this move by the Food Bank for both the community and the staff and volunteers?
Alex Tardif: This move created six times the space. The Food Bank now has the capacity to distribute 2-3 million pounds of food throughout the county.
The Chronicle: What are specific features that you'd like to point out that this location has to benefit clients?
Tardif: The new location has an instructional kitchen. This allows the space to be used for cooking and canning classes, to teach people how to use the food they receive and how to preserve it for later. Teaching self-sufficiency and sustainability. There is also a repack room, which allows the Food Bank to purchase bulk items, break them down, and repack them into smaller quantities, to distribute throughout the network.
This will be a new opportunity for volunteers and business to volunteer for team building activities at the Food Bank, which will greatly benefit the community. Another new feature is the produce pantry. A room dedicated solely to providing produce to the community.
The Chronicle: When is the Food Bank opening and what will be the days/hours of operation?
Tardif: The H.E.L.P pantry, which is operated by the Food Bank, is open 9-1 Monday thru Thursday.
The Chronicle: How many staff and volunteers will be at this new location?
Tardif: There are four staff and over 30 volunteers. The Food Bank is looking for more volunteers, if interested please contact our office at 503-397-9708.
The Chronicle: What is the annual operating budget for the Food Bank and how is that funded?
Tardif: The operating budget is around $400,000. Operations are funded through community donations, grants and some state funding.
The Chronicle: Approximately how many clients does the Food Bank serve monthly, is that up or down compared to previous years, and why?
Tardif: Around 400 boxes a month. A box is per family, so a family could have one person in it or 10 people.
In our previous coverage, The Chronicle reported that the new food bank location boasts 12,500-square-foot and features a walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler, residential-style kitchen, storage space, and a multipurpose community room. The building came with a $350,000 price tag and required another $1.5 million grant from the City of St. Helens for development.
The Chronicle also learned from Lower Columbia Engineering Interiors Project Manager Mandi Jenks that the new building will have ample space for staff to hold cooking classes and provide clients with skill-building opportunities.
Addressing possible concerns about increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic, Tardif said six additional parking spaces have been added, including two handicap spaces on 14th Street in addition to those available on Columbia Boulevard.
Tardif said the former food bank building on Milton Way will be sold to offset the costs of the new building.
Mid-pandemic, CPFB saw a 65% increase in demand for services, making supporting the food bank a more critical endeavor than in years past, according to CPFB Director of Development Megan Fawcett, who addressed the most common misconception for people who experience food insecurity.
“A misconception is that clients of the food bank are unemployed, and that is incorrect,” she said, adding, “There are several clients that utilize our services that (are) working, trying to make ends meet.”
The public is invited to the Aug. 12 noon grand opening, the ribbon cutting, and to take a tour of the food bank’s new location.
For more information, contact the CPFB at 503-397-9708.
