A grand opening and ribbon cutting are scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank’s (CPFB) new headquarters on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.

New Digs

The new Columbia Pacific Food Bank is located at 14th Street and Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.

The facility has relocated from its former location at 474 Milton Way in St. Helens.

In the following conversation, The Chronicle gains insight about the new facility from CPFB Executive Director Alex Tardif.

Natural Wood Design

During the building renovation, a worker sanded large natural wood fixtures that were placed inside the food bank and as a front building design fixture.
