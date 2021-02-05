Food carts could soon be the next economic development for Rainier.
The Rainier City Council is moving forward with an ordinance that allows food carts to be established in the city.
At it’s Feb. 1 public meeting, the council gave tentative approval for a new ordinance that defines the how the city would best regulate the carts, where they could be established and what permitting process would be required.
According to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen, under the ordinance the city would allow a food cart pod to be established where the carts could be located. The carts would need to follow heath and safety regulations and the operators would need to pay for a permit to establish individual carts.
Jorgensen said a specific permit fee would be established for the food cart operations.
The fee would be similar to what other cities are charging,” Jorgensen said. “It could be $100 to $200, enough to cover staff time, but we don’t the fee to be a barrier. We want people to come to town.”
He said the ordinance would enable city staff to respond to complaints, allow a food cart owner the ability to appeal to the city council and it also spells out grounds for revocation of the permit.
Jorgensen said the city council has reviewed food cart ordinances in other cities, specifically what Scappoose has in place.
“We looked carefully at that and and took everything that we thought would fit for our ordinance,” he said. So, we would not allow the carts in residential areas or in flood zones. This is not a free for all on public property. Also, we don’t want to create a situation where the city is competing with private individuals and entities.”
In other Oregon cities where the food carts discussions have taken place, brick and mortar restaurant operators have voiced concerns about the location of the carts.
The pandemic interrupted the city’s review of the food cart issues last spring. In January, the city council resumed its discussion about a possible new ordinance.
Rainier Major Jerry Cole told The Chief in an interview in January that the food carts would be a good economic boost for the city
“We need to find a way that they fit into the livability out our community,” he said.
Depending on the number of food cart applications made to the city, Cole said allowing them along the riverfront might be a good
location that could help draw people to the city.
“It is providing other opportunities for citizens and to bring people in and the carts could encourage others to start something, especially when COVID is over and people are getting out more,” Cole said.
Jorgensen said the Rainier City Council is expected to adopt the new ordinance doing its public meeting March 1. The new ordinance would take effect 30 days following adoption. Read the proposed ordinance with this story at thechiefnews.com.
Clatskanie council
During its Feb. 3 public meeting, the Clatskanie City Council conducted the first reading of an ordinance that revises and updates a portion of the water-service title in the city code.
“The revisions update the parameters of the city’s delivery of water service specifically, items like anyone on the city’s water system must have a city-owned and city installed water meter and all outside of city service must have a contract with the city,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said. “If there is a situation where multiple customers are on a private system, then that system would require a master meter and someone would be designated, by contract, as the responsible party for the bill.”
Hinkelman said the council is also updating emergency provisions of water rationing in case of an emergency, most likely due to some type of natural disaster.
