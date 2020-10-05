A St. Helens dog owner has been ordered to pay fees after her dog attacked two alpacas in late August, ruled the Columbia County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Oct. 5.
That attack occurred on Aug. 28 when Stacy Evans’ pit bull Moose escaped and ended up on the property of Allison Charnbonneau in St. Helens. Moose attacked two alpacas on the property before Charnbonneau was able to secure him, according to a report from the county's animal control officer.
One alpaca was taken to the veterinary clinic so surgery could be performed to remove its scrotum, which had been mostly torn off in the attack. Both alpacas were injured in the attack, but the injuries were not fatal.
When animal control officers arrived on scene they impounded Moose and contacted his licensed owner, Evans’ niece. Ownership of Moose was transferred to Evans in June, but his dog license was not updated or renewed since 2018.
Evans was charged a $500 fine and ordered to obtain a dog license for Moose and pay the impound and boarding fees of $480 to release Moose from impoundment. She’s also required to microchip Moose and keep him away from anywhere in the county where he might be able to access livestock.
Charnbonneau did not seek veterinarian reimbursement from Evans, but did want to ensure the dog would not harm other livestock, she said at the Oct. 2 preliminary hearing of the case.
Dog owners in Columbia County are required to license their dogs, and renew the license yearly. This is done through the enforcement division of the Columbia County Sheriff’s office.
