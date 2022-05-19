“All signs point to a difficult 2022 fire season that will challenge our firefighting teams and the capacity of our response systems,” Gov. Brown said in a briefing to reporters about Oregon’s approaching wildfire season.
Brown said recent rain systems have not eased what she calls megadrought conditions in parts of the state.
“While many of us have experienced a lot of rain recently, in many parts of the state we’re already seeing megadrought — with even worse drought conditions expected to continue. Already this year, I have declared drought emergencies in 15 counties — this is the most I have ever declared by this time of any year as your Governor,” Brown said.
Oregon at risk
Because of these drought conditions and forecasted weather, early indications are that a larger geographic area of Oregon is at significant risk for wildfires this season, according to Brown. The wildfire risk has intensified in Southern Oregon up through Central Oregon and into parts of the Columbia River Gorge and Eastern Oregon.
Brown said she is asking all Oregonians to do their part in order to prevent and prepare for wildfires.
“Being prepared can truly mean the difference between life and death,” she said. “It is also one of the best ways you can help our frontline firefighters do their jobs. Make a plan with your family, stay informed, and get two Weeks Ready. And please, be smart and be careful when you’re enjoying our outdoors. You can help prevent tragic loss.”
According to Brown, Oregon has one of the best wildfire response systems in the country.
“We continue to lead the nation in this space, improving even further as investments from Senate Bill 762 have already allowed us to add both seasonal firefighter capacity to our ranks and additional aviation assets,” she said. “This includes water scoopers stationed in the Gorge, where we are experiencing more intense wind-driven fires.”
State firefighters concerns
Chief Mike Shaw, of the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the cool, wet April and beginning of May has been a respite from what was seen in March. Oregon is in a significant drought pattern with exceptional drought covering the bulk of the east slope of the Cascades and extreme drought expanding across vast portions of eastern Oregon and into southwest Oregon. How long the weather stays in cooler, wet conditions will indicate when wildfire season will begin.
“In 2021, which was a very challenging season, the coverage of exceptional drought was significantly less than what you see for this year,” Shaw said. “This will likely translate to a very challenging fire season as the fires that begin in these areas will be very difficult to suppress over very significant portions of Oregon as we move into the fire season.”
Travis Medema, chief deputy state fire marshal, said all conditions point to an active wildfire season. In June, additional activity will begin to pick up in Oregon with anticipated wildfires in July and August. The exceptional drought in parts of Oregon indicates a significant wildfire season. In July and August, competition for helicopters and crew could be problematic across the western United States.
Tom Roick, air quality monitoring manager at Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, said DEQ maintains a network of air quality monitoring stations across the state. The DEQ plans to propose more locations next month. Decisions whether to issue an air quality advisory are made by DEQ.
County perspective
In Columbia County, fire agencies began ramping up resources and training for the wildfire season at the begging of the year.
“In the past we normally did not see any natural cover/wildfires in our district until late May or early June,” Columbia River Fire & Rescue Division Chief of Operations Eric Smythe told The Chronicle in a published report in March. “Over the last several years we have seen fires in March and April. This is outside the normal fire season, so we are adjusting our responses and equipment staffing to meet the earlier starts to our wildland season.”
Smythe said the local concern is fire behavior and time.
“Seasonal fires have become more erratic and potentially dangerous over the last decade. Fire districts are witnessing larger, more aggressive fires that are prone to rapid spread,” he said. “The rapid spread exceeds the local fire resources and requires local, state, and federal resources to mitigate these fires. The issue for most fire districts is that mobilization of additional resources takes time, and time equates to more acreage destroyed and threats to human habitation.”
Brown conducted the media briefing Monday, May 16.
Resources
See detailed information about how you can develop fire safety plans for your home and business in a series of reports at thechronicleonline.com.
Visit wildfire.oregon.gov for more information and to sign up for emergency alerts.
Follow the Oregon wildfire season developments at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.