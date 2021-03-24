The following is a release from the Oregon Joint Committee on Ways and Means, the Oregon Legislative budget writing committee.
Today, the co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means released their 2021-23 Budget Framework, highlighting their values for a state budget that will respond to the needs facing Oregonians during the ongoing recovery from the pandemic recession and devastating wildfires.
The framework includes investments from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan, which will help the state protect current programs and services from reductions, as well as increasing investments by $780 million for critical new programs and services.
The co-chairs intend to continue supporting the Oregon Health Plan, which provides health insurance coverage for the most vulnerable Oregonians and fund the State School Fund above the current service level to support students and teachers as public schools return to in-person learning.
Additionally, the co-chairs intend to reserve some of the American Rescue Plan funding for the 2023-25 biennium in order to stabilize investments in critical new programs and services created by the federal stimulus package.
“Our framework addresses unprecedented challenges as we await further federal guidance with respect to the American Rescue Plan money designated for Oregon,” Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) said. “Our document is sufficiently flexible to respond during budget negotiations. However, it also prudently anticipates potential challenges for the 2023-25 budget.”
“It’s important to protect services that Oregonians depend on, and to make investments to overcome disparities caused by systemic racism,” Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward (D-Beaverton) said.
“The federal aid in the American Rescue Plan is a game-changer,” Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) said. “This support is critical to our recovery and will help the state continue vital programs and services for Oregonians who have been disproportionately impacted by the crises of the past year.”
The Oregon Constitution requires the Legislature to balance the state budget and this document serves as a starting point for the 2021-23 budget cycle.
The co-chairs are committed to public input and transparency before making final budget decisions. Several virtual community hearings are being planned and will be scheduled soon to discuss the 2021-23 state budget.
Read the committee chair's budget framework here.
