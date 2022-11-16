Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The latest state revenue forecast predicts a mild recession over the next several months, but also finds the state financially positioned to weather the economic slowdown.

What to Expect

Inflation and a worker shortage add up to a mild recession, according to the report. However, taxpayers should still expect a $3.7 billion kicker. The projected corporate kicker is $1.1 billion which will be retained for educational spending.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued the following statement concerning the state’s November revenue forecast issued Wednesday, Nov. 16:

"Our latest revenue forecast shows that, thanks to the continued fiscally responsible decisions state government has made over the last several years, we remain well positioned with significant reserves to prepare for any economic challenges that may lie ahead.

Download PDF Economic Forecast
