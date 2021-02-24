Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement about the state’s February revenue forecast:
"Today’s revenue forecast brings some welcome news, as we see that state revenues are on the rise, making it clearer that the impact of the latest recession on income tax revenue is significantly smaller than we had estimated it to be last spring,” said Governor Brown. "Even with this good news, it is important to move forward cautiously, as the road ahead remains unpredictable. We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling with job losses, underemployment, and making ends meet.
“Our May revenue forecast should give us a clearer picture of the state’s overall budget outlook for the next biennium. In addition, there is an incredibly important effort on the horizon: President Biden’s pending $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package that Congress is currently debating. If passed, this bill would provide another round of much needed aid for states and direct benefits for Oregonians in the form of essential services such as unemployment assistance, nutrition assistance, housing aid, and tax credits for families and workers.
“It is important that we get clarity on both the pending federal relief package and the May revenue forecast before making consequential budget decisions. This is consistent with how I crafted my recommended budget for the 2021-23 biennium. It makes clear investments, reflects some difficult cuts, and prioritizes a number of investments that can be made should we receive additional federal assistance.
“I’d like to thank our congressional delegation for their work to secure federal funding for Oregon in the previous relief packages Congress passed, and for continuing to fight to secure additional assistance for Oregon and all states.
“As we wait for greater clarity on our budget climate, I remain committed to making prudent financial decisions and to position our state to manage unforeseen economic challenges that may come our way."
Oregon Senate Republican leader response
Because of never-before-seen bailouts from the federal government last year, Oregon is on pace to exceed revenue expectations, according to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, states a release from Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (Lyons), who issued the following statement:
“I prefer to focus on the revenue coming into Oregonians' bank accounts. The reality is that 150,000 Oregonians have been put out of work because of the pandemic and the economic lockdowns. Tens of thousands are struggling to make rent, afford child care, and put food on the table.”
The Revenue Forecast indicated that the state has taken in over $800 million in excess revenue.
“The state has been bailed out by the federal government. We are looking at billions more coming our way in the coming weeks from Congress and the Biden Administration.
“The Legislature should not be considering new taxes or rolling back COVID relief. That will simply hinder economic recovery and the chances of Oregonians getting back to work. If the Democrats aren’t careful, they might even trigger the kicker and give taxpayers their money back.
“The Governor is lucky to have gotten such a windfall from the federal government. Too many working people aren’t so lucky. They have been asked to sacrifice by tightening their budgets. It's time for their government to do the same for them.”
The following is the executive summary of the latest Oregon Revenue Forecast.
Senate President's response
Senate President Peter Courtney issued the following statement after the release of the March 2021 quarterly economic and revenue forecast:
“I’m very surprised… The forecast is way up. This allows us to start really dealing with the pain and suffering of Oregonians.”
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
March 2021
The economy is emerging from a dark winter. The resurgent virus of a few months ago is in full retreat. The outlook brightens with every inoculation. The stage is set for stronger economic growth this year and next than the U.S. has experienced in decades, possibly generations. The combination of increased vaccinations, large and swift federal policy responses, and a more resilient underlying economy, results in a cycle unlike anything experienced before.
Most encouraging is that the amount of economic scarring to date in terms of business closures and permanent layoffs is much better than first feared. Total personal income is higher today than it was prior to the pandemic, despite Oregon having 160,000 fewer jobs. Households, particularly those in the middle and upper parts of the income distribution have built up considerable amounts of savings.
As the pandemic continues to wane, pent-up demand will be unleashed, fueling growth in the months ahead. The shift in spending out of physical goods and back into labor-intensive, in-person consumer services will raise employment significantly. While the labor market remains in a deep hole today, a bit more than half of these lost jobs will be regained this year. The rest will be regained next year. Oregon’s economy will return to full employment by early 2023, or 6-9 months sooner than expected in previous forecasts.
Although many are suffering, aggregate income has risen sharply during the recession. As an income tax state, Oregon’s primary revenue instruments have followed suit. The General Fund revenue outlook has brightened accordingly. Immediately following the start of the pandemic, the revenue outlook was revised down by around $2 billion. As of the current forecast, this hole has completely been filled. The new outlook calls for a bit more revenue than was expected before the recession began.
Many factors are playing into the unexpectedly strong revenue collections, but two reasons stand out in particular. First, the unprecedented amount of federal aid has translated into around $1.5 billion in additional Oregon tax liability. Second, unlike previous recessions, asset markets have continued to gain value and corporate income has held steady.
Healthy revenue collections together with the strengthening economic outlook have put Oregon’s unique kicker law into play. Following a booming first half of the biennium, Oregon’s General Fund revenue outlook was inches away from the 2% kicker threshold when the pandemic hit. After filling all of the recessionary hole, the March 2021 forecast calls for collections to exceed the threshold by $170 million (0.9%), resulting in a kicker credit of $571 million. However, this kicker credit is far from a sure thing. With one more tax season left in the biennium, much uncertainty remains.
During peak tax season, the Department of Revenue has processed more than $170 million of tax payments in a single day. Given the variance seen during our office’s 40 year forecasting record, there is currently a two-in-three chance that a kicker will be triggered when the biennium ends.
Although the additional revenue called for in the March 2021 outlook is a welcome sight, budget writers still face a challenging environment this session. Although personal income taxes have continued to grow this biennium, many other revenue sources such as Lottery sales have not. While better than past recessions, overall revenue growth remains quite modest from an historical perspective.
With both federal aid and asset booms expected to expire, revenue growth will remain modest during the 2021-23 budget period. Should this baseline outlook come to pass, state resources will have remained roughly unchanged for three consecutive budgets. This growth is not sufficient to keep up with rising need for, and the cost of, providing public services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.