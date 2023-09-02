wildfire damage

Greg Wentzel, of West Salem, searches through the remains of his vacation home in Detroit, Oregon with his children, Ozzy, 13, and Destiny, 8, in September 2020 after wildfires.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

The 2020 Labor Day wildfires strained understaffed state and local agencies and highlighted a need for more communication so people can recover and access services, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management concluded in a report released Aug. 24.

The 147-page report, based on surveys and interviews, offers a window into the state’s work to recover from the wildfires that scorched an area the size of Rhode Island and left communities across the state reeling as thousands of Oregonians lost homes, jobs and their way of life. It detailed shortcomings in the state’s response and included suggestions so officials can better prepare for the next disaster that strikes Oregon.

The wide-ranging report includes examinations of  how homeowners received financial assistance for their damaged houses, private fundraising and efforts to provide battered communities with drinking water.  

