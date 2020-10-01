It could be sometime before all the Oregon transportation links affected by the September wildfires are cleared and repaired from debris and damage.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that debris, such as downed trees can cause closures and the intense fire can damage road surfaces, signs, and guardrails.
There are four phases of re-opening highways - evaluation, critical services, partial opening, and full restoration.
ODOT said burnt trees in the hundreds of thousands are threatening crews working to open roads and repair utilities across the state. With changing weather and rain, the risk of landslides and flooding is a growing concern.
Fire damaged vegetation that once helped hold soil, rocks, trees, and other debris to hillsides is gone in some areas and rain will likely result in some landslides. ODOT said its crews are working closely with the forest service, law enforcement, county officials, and other agencies to keep travelers safe and get state routes reopened as soon as possible.
Progress report
ODOT has established a new webpage to track progress showing information on what has been done and still needs to be done to reopen closed roads. The webpage also provides information on road and office closures, links to news releases, photos, videos, and more.
Know before you go
Partial openings that allow limited traffic while work continues will be common. Drivers can expect to see flaggers or pilot cars and should plan for frequent lane closures.
Check www.TripCheck.com for updates on closures.
