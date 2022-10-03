Oregonians at Work

Oregon experienced rapid jobs recovery in 2021. Wage records show a gain of more than 128,400 jobs, or 6%, between the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2021.

Oregon had 1.99 million people working in jobs covered by the state’s unemployment insurance system during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Those workers earned a total of $32.5 billion, with an average wage of about $16,325 per worker for the quarter. The median hourly pay during the quarter was $24.83.

