State officials and others are now looking through the just-released Oregon Government Waste Hotline report, in which public employees and members of the public can report waste, inefficiency, or abuse within state government.
The report summarizes the activity of the hotline as require by stare law.
The hotline was established in 1995 and has since identified approximately $16 million in questioned costs. Those dollars represent misappropriated funds, questionable expenditures, monies not spent in accordance with laws, errors in federal awards, and potential savings that could result from improving efficiency or eliminating waste and abuse.
For calendar year 2019, the hotline:
- Received 272 initial reports.
- Of those, 44 required further investigation. The majority of allegations were not substantiated.
- Two reports remain open and may result in a management letter to the involved agencies.
- Of the 44 reviewed, 27 pertained to the business practices and financial management of state agencies.
- Nine alleged fraud or theft, either by the misuse of resources or a conflict of interest on the part of a specific state employee.
Secretary of State Bev Clarno released the report on Wednesday, May 27. The Oregon Audits Division of the Secretary of State's Office administers the Government Waste Hotline.
“Tips are still the most consistent way we detect fraud,” Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno said. “The Government Waste Hotline is an important tool to help us ensure government is serving the citizens fairly and efficiently.”
If you know of or suspect any fraud, waste, or abuse affecting state funds or resources, call the hotline at 1-800-336-8218. Professional operators are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Or report online at fraud.oregon.gov. Any person reporting such acts shall remain anonymous.
Read it for yourself. See the full report attached to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.