The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has released its Survey of Oregon Lakes, a statewide evaluation of the ecological condition of lakes and reservoirs from samples collected in 2017.

Oregon Lake Survey

Results of the survey are helping state agencies protect Oregon's lakes.

Oregon’s report is part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s overarching National Lakes Assessment (NLA) and comes during National Water Quality Month. It also represents the first ever statewide dataset on toxics within Oregon’s lakes resources.

Results indicate the ecological condition of Oregon’s lakes is largely good, especially when compared to that observed nationally, according to a release from the DEQ.

Download PDF Oregon Lakes Survey
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is the solution to the rise in fatal traffic crashes?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.