Columbia River Fire & Recuse responded to the scene of an out of control brush/slash burn in the area of Stone Road/Cater Road in Warren.
Thursday afternoon's incident illustrates the current fire danger, which includes warming temperatures, winds and very dry conditions.
The blaze spread to a little over a half an acre, according to CRFR. Crews worked to put the fire out.
"Friendly reminder, the warmer weather is headed our way and you need to keep a close eye on your burn piles and have water ready in the case the fire spreads," a post at the CRFR Facebook page reads.
