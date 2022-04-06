The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) advise residents not to serve or eat raw oysters harvested from British Columbia (BC), Canada, until further notice.
Health Canada and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have linked harvest areas in BC to norovirus-like illnesses reported in multiple states and provinces sickening more than 300 people. OHA officials say no confirmed norovirus illnesses associated with the BC oysters have been reported in Oregon.
What are the Symptoms of Norovirus Infection?
People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache.
A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.
If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses.
Symptoms of dehydration include decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up.
Children who are dehydrated may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy.
If you think you or someone you are caring for is severely dehydrated, call your healthcare provider.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirms that oysters from BC have been shipped to retail and wholesale customers in the state. Only BC, Canada, oysters are affected. All oysters grown in Oregon and the US are unaffected by this advisory and remain safe to eat. FDA has provided specific information online:
Here’s what you need to know to stay safe:
Consuming raw shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Immune-compromised people, such as those treated for cancer, pregnant women, and individuals with other chronic health conditions, should not eat raw shellfish.
Until further notice:
Do not eat raw oysters labeled harvested in British Columbia (BC), Canada.
If you order raw shellfish from a restaurant, ask the server to ensure they were not harvested in British Columbia (BC), Canada.
The ODA advises the public and restaurants to thoroughly cook all shellfish harvested from BC to an internal temperature of 145°F for 15 seconds to kill potential norovirus.
Advice on handling and cooking oysters is available online:
Always wash and sanitize any surface that comes in contact with raw shellfish.
People with norovirus infection can spread the disease easily to others. To prevent others from getting sick:
Do not work while sick.
Always wash hands carefully with soap and warm water after using the bathroom or changing diapers.
Clean toilets or other areas that may be soiled with stool or vomit with soap and water. Then disinfect hard surfaces with 1/3 cup household bleach mixed with one gallon of water (wear gloves).
Wash soiled clothing and bedding in hot water and detergent.
Soft surfaces that cannot be laundered can be steam cleaned.
