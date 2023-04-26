More than 150,000 Oregon employers are filing their quarterly combined payroll reports due May 1. This is the first time employers will include Paid Leave Oregon contributions.

Paid Oregon

Paid Leave Oregon covers employee leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury, for taking care of a seriously ill family member, and for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or harassment.

Almost all employers and employees in Oregon are covered by and must contribute to the Paid Leave Oregon trust fund. The only exceptions are Tribal governments and federal employees. Small employers do not contribute the employer portion, but must still collect and submit employee contributions.

If employers are reporting subject wages for Unemployment Insurance, then they need to report for Paid Leave Oregon as well. Even reimbursing employers who do not pay taxes for Unemployment Insurance are responsible for paying paid leave contributions.

