Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County Public Health reports a total of 117 COVID-19 cases with one death as of August 18.

The pandemic related death occurred earlier this month.

COVID-19 Update

For details about COVID-19 testing, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-testing

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 397 as of August 18. The OHA also reported 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 23,676.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (32), Marion (48), Morrow (3), Multnomah (29), Polk (3), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (10).

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Online Poll

How has your summer been so far?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.