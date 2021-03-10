Columbia County is expected to receive $10 million in stimulus relief under the $1.9 trillion package approved by the U. S. House Wednesday, March 10.
Individual cities will see a portion of the relief legislation. St. Helens is expected to receive $2.8 million, Scappoose $1.4 million, Rainier $410,000, Clatskanie $370,000 and Vernonia $460,000.
Individual citizens are also expected to receive $1,400 checks.
In total, Oregon will receive an estimated $4.262 Billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds, according to Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, who said the American Rescue Plan will help the people of Northwest Oregon.
“It will help the senior citizen in Seaside who needs a vaccine but doesn't have access to the internet," Bonamici said in a statement. "It will help the new mom and her husband, both paramedics, who don’t have access to paid family leave and can’t afford child care. It will help restaurants like a beloved Portland eatery that has been shut down for months but could finally reopen thanks to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It will help school leaders in districts big and small who want to bring students back to classrooms but don't have the funding to do so safely. It will help the arts industry worker in Portland who has relied on unemployment benefits since last June and can't afford to lose them now. I’ve fought hard for this aid based on these and so many other compelling stories, and am grateful the American Rescue Plan will now become law.”
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Rescue Plan. President Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law this week.
“With the House’s vote today, this legislation is officially on its way to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. This bill puts checks in Americans’ pockets, shots in arms, kids back in classrooms, and ‘open’ signs in windows across Main Street America.
“This bill comes not a day too soon, and addresses a huge number of critical issues throughout our nation. The signing of this bill will mean getting stimulus checks to working Americans, helping our Main Street businesses struggling to stay afloat, and saving the unemployment insurance program—which 20 million Americans are relying on to make ends meet. It’ll mean getting urgently needed resources to our state, local, and tribal governments so they support the health of our communities and can also pay firefighters, first responders, and other critical employees. It’ll mean investing in our schools and educators so we can safely get students back into classrooms. It’ll mean getting personal protective equipment in the hands of our frontline health heroes, and getting shots into arms with a massive, national vaccine distribution plan.
“Today, let’s celebrate the light at the end of the tunnel, and also fully commit ourselves to doing our part to stay vigilant and work together to get this crisis fully in the rear view mirror.”
