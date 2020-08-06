The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports pediatric cases of COVID-19 have increased sharply over the past few weeks.
The OHA also states the young patients are still far less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19. See the OHA's report attached.
In her weekly newsletter, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek outlines her concern about the COVID-19 cases of young children.
“I wanted to focus again on the rising and disturbing number of cases among younger Oregonians across the state,” Kotek said. “Recent OHA data has shown that 10.3% of confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state are traced to people under 18 years old.
Kotek said this age group is at a far lower risk for hospitalization from the virus (1.5%) compared to adults (9.7%).
“But as we work to save lives, reopen schools, and keep our businesses open, everyone who carries the virus presents a risk to others who may be more vulnerable and more likely to suffer complications or death,” Kotek said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, loss of smell, chills, diarrhea, nausea and shortness of breath. Pediatric cases report fewer symptoms across all those categories, according to Columbia County Health Director Michael Paul.
The latest numbers
Columbia County's latest count shows a total of 91 COVID-19 cases, but no deaths related to the pandemic, according to new figures from the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA reports COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 339, as of Thursday, August 6 and there are 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 20,225.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (22)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (4)
- Coos (1)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (12)
- Douglas (5)
- Grant (1)
- Jackson (16)
- Jefferson (10)
- Josephine (2)
- Lane (12)
- Linn (3)
- Malheur (19)
- Marion (33)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (45)
- Polk (4)
- Sherman (1)
- Umatilla (27)
- Wasco (6)
- Washington (30)
- Yamhill (9)
Health officials continue to stress that slowing the COVID-19 pandemic means everyone should be washing their hands frequently, wearing face coverings in public and limiting social gatherings.
