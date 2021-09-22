The St. Helens School District has seen 260 students quarantined at various times since Sept. 1 due to COVID-19, according to the latest report outlined before the St. Helens School Board Wednesday night, Sep. 22, at its regular monthly public session.
During the meeting, held electronically through Zoom, St. Helens School Superintendent Scot Stockwell said the majority of the quarantines involved athletic activities.
Stockwell said there have been 15 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 among students.
"It is important to note these are not case that were spread, as far as I know, within the schools," Stockwell said. "These are cases that were contracted in the community and there are students that were then infected."
Stockwell presented a graphic to illustrate the COVID-19 community spread in Columbia County and said that the numbers need to be reduced and community members need to be encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks and do what they can try to stem the COVID surge.
New data provided by state health officials requested by the school district to help guide schools in dealing with pandemic cases is lacking, according to Stockwell.
"The challenge with this data is we really haven't been given any criteria as far as when we should be concerned," he said.
The district has hired two additional school nurses and has partnered with Columbia Health Services to assist with contract tracing at the schools.
"What would force us into a comprehensive learning situation is if we don't have enough staff to support our students, if staff ended up being placed on quarantine, it could be a challenge and what worries me is the lack of substitutes that we currently have. So things are thin," he said.
Short term actions if the virus spreads through the schools includes closing a classroom at the elementary level, shifting to hybrid learning or possibly short-term distant learning, according to Stockwell.
"Any of this is not ideal," he said. "It would definitely be on a short-term bases. The big thing for us is to plan. Take the data that we do have and try to make the best decision."
Stockwell said the district's general quarantine protocol will be shared with school district staff and the community.
"So folks understand what and how we go about determining when somebody should stay home, when somebody should be quarantined and when they don't need to be quarantined." he said.
The St. Helens School District is also going to begin COVID and diagnostic testing, according to Stockwell. The COVID testing will be for both students and staff. The tests will be sent home and results will be available on a weekly basis, he said.
Stockwell said decisions about the diagnostic testing process is pending.
Annual report
Stockwell also outlined the annual district report, describing the challenges faced by the district.
"We really didn't get the state funding we needed, so we used what we could and aligned that with what are community and are staff had asked for as best we could given the circumstances," he said. "It definitely slowed us down."
Stockwell said the district has beefed up its social-emotional learning and added counselors and social workers.
"We feel like we have done some significant work, but we feel like there is more work to be done," he said.
Stockwell said new teachers also have been added at the primary level helping to lower class sizes.
"In additional we have been able to add some pretty powerful professional development across the district and continue to add that and balance with all staff needs," he said.
Stockwell said the main challenge has been the availability of quality and qualified staff.
"We pride ourselves in only hiring the best," he said. "So we look long and hard to find the best candidates for the St. Helens School District but some of the hiring tools are not as strong as we would like to see."
The district has hired 130-plus staff members since spring, according to Stockwell, but still has 20 to 30 open positions.
"So that is the struggle for us and for school districts across the county," he said.
Another struggle, according to Stockwell, was shifting to a comprehensive learning though the district's Internet connectivity.
"Part of that is slowly being addressed by the state but that is going to be an ongoing challenge even when we are purchasing equipment for families," he said."There are some families that live so far out its difficult for us to connect with them."
Stockwell said the annual report would be posted on the districts website for public review.
Student Growth
Stockwell also told the board that the district's student population is growing.
"Over this past year we have turned the corner and we are growing," Stockwell said.
The advantage of student growth allows the district to qualify for additional state funding.
