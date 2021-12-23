There are 31 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,590, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which also reported 1,197 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 23, bringing the state total to 409,232.
Oregon’s 5,565th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive Oct. 21 and died Nov. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
The OHA also has released the 2020 COVID-19 Year-in-Review Data Report.
The report serves as a summary of trends and key statistics from the first calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic response in Oregon, as well as the pandemic’s disproportionate impacts on communities of color.
The report includes case counts and rates, along with hospitalization and death data from 2020 with comparisons across geography, race, ethnicity, sex and age. Breaking down COVID-19 data by race, ethnicity, sex, age and geography helps Oregon’s public health system respond to health inequities in Oregon.
On Feb. 28, 2020, OHA reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon. By Dec. 31, 2020, 121,440 cases of COVID-19 were reported to OHA. Of these cases, 7,416 (6.1%) were hospitalized and 2,061 (1.7%) died.
In 2020, COVID-19 intensified many of the inequities that already existed in Oregon, affecting communities of color the most. American Indian and Alaska Native persons, Asian and Asian American persons, Black, African and African American persons, Hispanic and Latino/a/x persons and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander persons had higher hospitalization and death rates when compared to white persons.
Lack of access to health care, language barriers, crowded working conditions, lower-income jobs and distrust in government due to historical racism all exacerbated the impact of COVID-19 in communities of color.
Among those with COVID-19 in 2020, people 80 and older were most likely to be hospitalized (30% of all hospitalizations) and most likely to die (23% of all hospitalizations) in association with COVID-19, compared to all other age groups. Overall annual case rates varied significantly by county of residence.
This report is a unique opportunity to reflect on the initial burden of COVID-19 during 2020 and inform the ways we respond to COVID-19 and similar public health threats in the future.
COVID-19 weekly cases rise, hospitalizations and deaths decline
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today, shows an increase in daily cases and decreases in hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 5,589 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 19. That is a 10% increase from the previous week.
There were 147,233 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. The percentage of positive tests fell to 4.8%, down slightly from 5.0% last week.
There were 286 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 360 last week.
There were 114 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths this week, down from 152 the previous week.
Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 53 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.
Note: The “Recovery” section of the Weekly Report has been permanently removed beginning today. This section is now published in the 2020 COVID-19 Year-in-Review Data Report because it includes data last collected in 2020.
In addition, the “HOSCAP” section of the Weekly Report now includes a link to the HOSCAP Tableau Dashboard in place of the weekly hospital capacity tables.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is four more than yesterday. There are 87 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (9% availability) and 269 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,135 (7% availability).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.