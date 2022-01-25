Imposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates in high-risk workplaces will be left up to the states, after the federal government retracted its emergency temporary standard (ETS).
According to the US Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA), the agency is withdrawing the standard requiring workplaces with 100 or more employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine - a public health measure propelled forward by the Biden administration and unprecedented in scope and size, applying to 84 million workers across the nation.
OSHA breaks down what the withdrawal means going forward with a statement found on its website:
“Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule,” the statement reads. “The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard. OSHA strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace.”
Under the ETS, employees could file for a religious or medical exemption but would still have to wear a mask and undergo regular testing.
The formal announcement from OSHA follows a US Supreme Court ruling striking down the vaccine mandate.
“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress,” the Supreme Court’s per curiam decision reads.
The Supreme Court justified its decision in part by stipulating the rule as written drew no distinctions between the risks of COVID-19 exposure between professions.
Before the rule came before the Supreme Court, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals motioned to stay OSHA's rule, which a three-judge panel dissolved.
Various parties, including the National Federation of Independent Business, responded by formally requesting the Supreme Court reimpose a stay on OSHA’s emergency standard.
The withdrawal process will be formalized by OSHA Jan. 26.
The Chronicle asked Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Public Communications Officer Jonathan Modie whether the OHA will modify its current COVID-19 rules and regulations in light of OSHA’s announcement.
Our inquiry was directed to Oregon OSHA Public Information Officer Aaron Corvin, who provided the following information.
“Oregon OSHA will continue to monitor federal OSHA activities and respond as needed,” Corvin said. “In light of the Supreme Court decision, however, Oregon OSHA will not move forward with adopting the same or similar standard in Oregon.
“Oregon OSHA maintains a COVID-19 rule that requires employers to implement protections for workers,” he added. “Those protections include infection control planning, exposure risk assessments, sanitation, and notification. Those measures also require employers to follow the Oregon Health Authority's requirement to use facial coverings indoors.”
The OHA maintains the best way to prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, citing a recent study from Jan. 9 to 15, showing the unvaccinated were eight times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than the vaccinated.
Recently, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced her goal to have 1 million Oregonians step up to receive their boosters by the end of January.
As of Jan. 25, 451,268 Oregonians have received their booster.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com or in Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
