Students, families, coaches and the community wait for the resumption of middle and high school sports and other student activities, cancelled this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the following conversation St. Helens High School Athletic Director Ted Hirning offers his insight into how the students are coping and what comes next.
The Chronicle: Given the setbacks, increasing COVID-19 cases in Columbia County, what do you see happening with the current conditioning options for the students now and what impact do you see for the upcoming actual competitions in the New Year?
Ted Hirning: We began training and conditioning options for our athletes in early November, but we had to pause due to the increased county metrics. We are monitoring the county metrics and are hopeful that the numbers will decrease so we can get our athletes back to training and conditioning as soon as possible.
All the schools in Oregon are dealing with similar issues, and it will be a challenge getting athletes ready for competitions. We have a great coaching staff, and when we are able to return to training and conditioning I am confident that we can provide a safe and productive environment that will prepare our athletes for upcoming competitions.
The Chronicle: From your vantage point and contact with the students, how are they coping with this significant change and not being able to attend regular practices and regular competition with other school teams?
Hirning: It is a difficult adjustment for students. We have let them know that we aren't sure what is going to happen with competitions this year. We are going to continue to train and be as prepared as we can and hope that we get the chance to compete. Based on the last two weeks when we had students training and conditioning on campus, they were just happy to get back to working out and making connections with their coaches and their peers.
The Chronicle: What specifically are you advising the coaches to help guide them in working as best they can through this and how they can help their student athletes deal with the current situation and the unknowns ahead?
Hirning: No one likes the unknown. Our coaches are staying positive and being very supportive in these difficult times. We continue to stress that academics come first and the importance of focusing on their classwork. Our coaches have continued to provide support to our athletes though phone calls, zoom sessions, and being a go to if they have questions or are struggling in certain areas.
The Chronicle: Without the high school regular practices and games and other student activities, what has been the social aspect of not having the students working together, and gaining the learning abilities offered in such settings?
Hirning: It has been tough for staff and students. The social aspect is a big part of their high school experience. We have done our best to keep students engaged through online activities. Keeping our students engaged is key for any success we will have moving forward. During this pause, we have coaching staff beginning to conduct team zoom meetings to stay connected and work on the mental aspects of their sport. We continue to provide and encourage training and workouts that athletes can do at home to maintain the mental and physical fitness needed when we return in person.
The Chronicle: From your insight, what has been the overall impact in our community as a whole by not having middle/high school sports and other student activities?
Hirning: I truly believe our community understands and sympathizes with the difficult situation we are currently experiencing. I meet regularly with our St. Helens Sports Booster Club and am always happy to hear about the continued support from our community. Everyone from the students, to the coaches, to the parents are ready to get our sports and activities back, but we also understand that it has to be done safely. "We Will Play Again", I am excited for the future of St. Helens athletics, for the St. Helens community, and the support I know they will give when our Lion Athletes are competing once again.
