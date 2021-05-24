Oregon’s first real grappling with the pandemic hit in mid-March 2020 — a perfect spring weekend which drove Oregonians to the coast like Floridian spring breakers with arguably better coffee. Up until that point, Gov. Kate Brown had largely appealed to the good nature and sense of her fellow Oregonians.
“I asked and urged Oregonians to stay home,” Brown said in a conference call with reporters, following the spring breaker weekend. “On Friday night, I frankly directed them to stay home. And now I am ordering them to stay home.”
Initial pandemic impact
All over the state, businesses were shuttering—to follow mounting COVID-19 guidelines and Brown’s executive order. Bowling alleys, gyms, gift shops, malls, spas, senior centers, and theaters were all scrambling, with virtually no alternate means of operating. The exception: restaurants. Restaurants and bars were left in a space of liminality. Most had closed several weeks prior, via an earlier order from Brown, but were still operating with pickup and delivery services.
Still, the guidelines were constantly shifting. Restaurant owners and managers were caught in a perpetual cycle of innumerable calculations. Open for dining outside? Closed until dinner? Open just on weekends? Close indefinitely or shut down permanently? No matter how they sliced the numbers, the options just weren’t in their favor.
Restaurants with patios were in luck, those without were less so. Quaint little breakfast cafes were dwarfed by larger facilities. And all across the industry, restaurants were scaling back—guidelines or no—as a new wave of home cooking emerged in every socially distant and quarantined home.
In Columbia County, the restaurant industry’s own unique struggle perfectly encapsulated the ecliptic cycle presented by COVID-19, changing restrictions and guidelines, and the individual navigation of each restaurant.
Navigating the restrictions
Plymouth Pub, 298 S. First Street in St. Helens, had only been open for one year when COVID-19 hit, owner Brad Rakes said. For Plymouth, alternative methods of operating, like take-out service, was incremental in the restaurant’s survival post-one year anniversary. “Take-out has been huge for us. That was the saving grace,” Rakes said. “The community really came out. They were coming just to get to-go because they felt bad for us … St. Helens has really been good to us.”
Still, the mounting restrictions and COVID-19 concerns made staying open even more complicated than first year failure rates. The hardest part with COVID-19, said Rakes, was when employees experienced any symptoms of illness. “Anytime someone got sick or had the sniffles, we had to send them home.”
While most employees hadn’t contracted COVID-19, Rakes still had to take precautions. “It’s been a real struggle as far as being short handed. We’re short handed all the time.”
The constantly changing regulations, which cause Plymouth to constantly pivot between open and closed, added to the restaurant’s staffing issues. “Nobody wants to work in the restaurant industry because you don’t know—It’s so volatile. You might get laid off in two weeks or three weeks.” Nationally, the food industry is struggling to remain staffed because of inconsistent employment, risk factors, and extremely poor pay rates.
Staffing and COVID-19 risks aren't the only barriers that restaurants have had to face. “Some of our most popular things, I can’t even get it,” Rakes explained. “Cisco—which is a big food supplier—they cut back and restaurants needed to cut back because everything is perishable. So then they lower their inventory, but everyone opens back up, and then they don’t have the [inventory] anymore.”
Restaurants nationwide have had to reduce their menus, not only due to short staffing or limited service hours but also because the food supply simply wasn't available.
Even within St. Helens, the restaurant experience differs from restaurant to restaurant. Places like Kozy Korner, where the owners own the property and don’t have to pay rent, had more flexibility to close the restaurant with hopes of it reopening at a safer point in time.
“That wouldn’t be possible for us,” Rakes said. Plymouth Pub rents the space and needs to remain open in order to keep the property.
Kozy Korner, at 371 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, closed in March 2020, along with every other restaurant in the state, and remained closed until May 2021, when they reopened for all days with breakfast service only. Owner Dale Ogan decided to keep the restaurant closed until he was sure it would remain to avoid having to deal with shifting regulations, he said. Now that Kozy Korner is reopened, Ogan allows patrons to be unmasked, but the employees will remain masked for the time being.
Other restaurants like Running Dogs and Dockside offer more limited hours—not being open on Mondays, for example. Or only offering dinner service.
Across the county
In Rainier, Cornerstone Café faced the same problems as Plmouth Pub, but they benefited from a generous Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which owners Viki and Mark Overbay used to give “The Stone” some remodels.
“Having been restricted to outdoor and to-go only is rough!” Viki Overbay said. “For to-go orders, even with guests going out of their way to support us which we are so grateful for, we certainly don’t get as much in sales as when we have dine-in.”
Cornerstone isn’t located on the main street, which Viki Overbay said makes business a bit more difficult to generate. Add in the unpredictability of Oregon weather, Overbay said, and restaurants are in a difficult spot.
“Oregon weather, especially in the Spring, is not good for outdoor dining,” she said. “We did set up seven outdoor tables with umbrellas and plants. But it is pretty chilly to eat outside.”
Then the weather flipped. “We had recently hired three new employees to seat folks and keep track of the amount of guests, so we could adhere to the Restrictions of capacity of guests allowed in-doors. Now...we have no hours at all for them. It is extremely difficult to write a schedule ... Now, on sunny days we need servers for outdoor tables and on rainy days we don't need them.”
New less, restrictive guidelines
And more recently, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released new face mask guidelines after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could stop wearing masks and stop physical distancing in most public spaces.
The OHA’s new guidance aligns with CDC guidance, stating that “businesses, employers and faith institutions can choose to no longer require masks and physical distancing for fully vaccinated individuals or continue to require masks and physical distancing in their locations for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.”
Alternatively, if businesses, employers, and faith institutions choose to no longer require masks and social distancing for fully vaccinated individuals, “the business, employer or faith institution must require visitors to show proof of vaccination and review the proof of vaccination. In that case, a business would need to have a policy for checking the vaccination status of customers and employees if they are not wearing masks. Fully vaccinated individuals would need to provide proof they’d been vaccinated if they want to remove face coverings and not observe physical distancing guidelines.”
Gov. Kate Brown applauded the new guidelines saying it is, “another sign that as more people become fully vaccinated, the closer we are to ending this pandemic.”
However, the new guidelines present Oregon businesses, especially the restaurant industry with a particular dilemma: either maintain prior guidelines with masks and social distancing required or switch to a two standard system with different regulations for vaccinated and unvaccinated customers—which may include hiring new employees to act as door-keepers or hosts and check customers for proof of vaccination.
Overbay said Cornerstone was prepared for this pivot due to a heads up from the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association (ORLA).
“We decided if they truly insist upon not wearing a mask that, yes, we will go ahead and check. We will ask them for proof of their vaccination date,” Overbay said.
The new regulation means Cornerstone will have a host for every shift who will check vaccination statuses and use a calendar to verify that every patron without a mask has been fully vaccinated—with the 14 day waiting period after the second vaccination (or first if a single shot vaccination).
“Because we had a hostess anyways,” Overbay said, explaining their choice. “If we didn’t have a hostess anyways, on account of the restrictions, I highly doubt we’d be offering [vaccinated customers to not wear masks].”
However, some restaurant owners don’t feel comfortable asking customers to prove their vaccination status. Owner of Colvins Pub & Grill in Clatskanie Tom Colvins said his restaurant won’t be checking vaccination statuses nor enforcing mask guidelines.
“I’m not going to be the mask police,” Colvins said. “I’m not going to be checking if they’re vaccinated. I think it’s an infringement on their rights and on their privacy.”
Restaurants that have continued to stay closed inside throughout the pandemic have less control over their customer’s masking. Bundy’s Cafe and Drive-In only runs drive-through service, so customers make their own choice about masking up or not.
Other restaurants like Hometown Pizza in Rainier are mostly maintaining original masking guidelines, unless customers specifically ask.
“I took the ‘Masks are required’ sign off the door,” Manager Sloan Nelson said. “But I’m not advertising it.”
If customers ask, Nelson said Hometown Pizza will allow customers to go unmasked on the “honesty policy,” but so far no one has asked, she said. Employees are continuing to wear their masks until they are vaccinated and provide proof to Nelson, but otherwise, they are keeping the restaurant business as usual with COVID-19 guidelines.
Still, other restaurants say they are undecided about their policy. In St. Helens, Running Dogs, owned by Maggie and Jaron Clayton, is considering retaining the original masking guidelines.
“My concern is that I don’t want my employees to have to be the mask police,” Maggie Clayton said.
Clayton told The Chronicle that they are considering requiring their employees to still wear masks and giving customers the opportunity to go unmasked if they provide proof of vaccination.
Ultimately, customers and employees alike getting vaccinated is the key to restaurants bouncing back fully.
“I think it’s going to get better. I think everyone just needs to get open again and get the vaccinations done,” Rakes said. “You can tell people are getting hopeful. People want to go out.”
