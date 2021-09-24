The St. Helens School District has paused in-person learning at Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
"At this time, there have been many students out sick with symptoms that could be suspected as COVID-19," the district states in a letter sent to parents. "We are waiting on confirmed laboratory results and we will keep everyone updated as we learn more information."
Dear Lewis and Clark Families,
I am writing to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to pause in-person learning at Lewis & Clark Elementary starting on Monday, September 27, 2021. We have been closely following the advice of public health authorities, and the time has come for us to take this necessary step.
If your student is at school today, Friday, September 24, 2021, and you wish to take them home, please contact Lewis & Clark Elementary for pick-up arrangements.
As the school is on pause, we will be taking the extra time needed to clean and sanitize all surfaces while following all guidelines and advice from our local public health authorities to ensure a safe return to school for students and staff. It is our goal to be able to return our in-person learning as soon as possible.
We understand that this decision will have a big impact on your daily routine. We would like you to know that we are committed to the well-being and learning of your child and will be in contact with you on how we will support your students learning while at home.
We will keep you updated with any new information as it comes out, through phone, email or the ParentSquare App, while continuing to meet the requirements to honor everyone’s right to privacy.
Please notify your child’s school and Columbia County Public Health if additional household members become ill and/or test positive for COVID-19. Our school will continue to work with the local public health authorities and will communicate next steps to ensure a safe return to school.
We know this is a hard time for everyone and our hearts go out to those who are ill.
If you have questions, please contact Lewis and Clark Elementary at 503-366-7603 or Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7300.
